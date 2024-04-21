Riteish Deshmukh 'blessed to have great darshan' at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir; drops PICS with wife Genelia Deshmukh and sons

The entire nation witnessed a historical moment on January 22 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya. Several celebrities have already visited the Ram Mandir and now Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and his wife-actress Genelia Deshmukh have joined the list. They visited the Temple with their sons Riaan and Rahyl.

Riteish and Genelia paid a visit to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir with their son on April 20 and today, April 21, the Housefull actor shared pictures from their darshan.

Riteish Deshmukh shares pictures with Genelia and sons from visit to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

Taking to his Instagram handle a while ago, Riteish Deshmukh shared two pictures from the visit to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir with his wife Genelia Deshmukh, and their sons.

In the first picture, the family can be seen praying to the Ram Lalla with great devotion. The other picture gives a glimpse of the idol from the Temple.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Mantron se badhke tera naam... Jai Shri Ram !!! Blessed to have a great darshan of #ramlalla !! #rammandirayodhya"

Have a look:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Bollywood celebs extend wishes on Ayodhya's Ram Lalla Surya Tilak ceremony

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Anil Kapoor shared a picture of Ram Lalla idol and wrote, “Ram Navami (folded hands emoji).”

Advertisement

Arjun Rampal also tweeted a picture from the ceremony and said, “Jai Shree Ram, Jai Shree Ram (Hail Lord Ram, Hail Lord Ram). Woke up in the wee hours in the morning in New York City. To beautiful images from Ayodhya. Wishing everyone a very happy and special Ram Navami 2024. May Lord Rama bless you and your loved ones. Jai Shree Ram.”

Anupam Kher also extended his wish on Ram Navami and shared Ram Lalla's idol's photo. He captioned it, "Best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Ram Navami. May Lord Ram bless you all. (folded hands and heart-shaped eye emojis)"

The auspicious Pran Pratishtha ceremony lasted only 84 seconds, but it is deeply significant as it emphasizes brevity on a spiritually important occasion, according to India Today. The grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony began with the anticipation of around 7,000 dignitaries who gathered to witness a moment etched in the spiritual mantle of Ayodhya.

The historical moment was witnessed by a bunch of Indian celebrities from Bollywood, South, Sports, and others. From Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt to Superstar Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, and Sachin Tendulkar; the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol was attended by several esteemed celebrities.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif; stars who graced ceremony