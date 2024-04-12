Shabir Ahluwalia and his wife and actress Kanchi Kaul are among the most popular and loved couples in the entertainment industry. Kanchi has been away from the limelight for a few years now whereas Shabir continues to captivate the hearts of the viewers with his performance in the TV series Radha Mohan. The duo was spotted last night at an event.

Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul arrive at an event

The beautiful couple was spotted last night at Sohail Khan’s Eid party. The pair looked elegant as they arrived in their traditional outfits. Kanchi Kaul wore a pretty pink kurta with a gold print on it, along with a matching sharara and a lovely rayon dupatta that fit her perfectly.

She kept her hair open, exuding confidence. She completed her look with large earrings, maintaining a simple yet elegant look. Shabir Ahluwalia looked handsome in a shimmery black kurta with blue jeans.

Kanchi Kaul and Genelia D’Souza’s friendship

Kanchi took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture with Genelia D’souza and Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan. She wrote, “Cherishing Eid moments with my amazing girls.” Genelia reshared it on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Happiest when we are together.”

For the unversed, Kanchi Kaul and Genelia D’Souza are close friends and they are often seen spending good time together. They also often share fun-filled videos on social media.

About Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul

Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul have been together for over a decade. Kanchi and Shabir fell in love and got married on November 27, 2011. They see each other as their closest companions. Shabir is not just a doting husband but also a loving father. Even with his busy shooting schedule, he makes sure to spend quality time with his family.

Kanchi has appeared in shows like Bhabhi and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, while Shabir has been part of popular serials such as Kahiin To Hoga, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Kumkum Bhagya.

More about Shabir Ahluwalia

Shabir Ahluwalia made his debut in the entertainment industry with the TV series Hip Hip Hurray. He is widely recognized as Abhi of Kumkum Bhagya. He has worked in several TV series such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kahi To Milenge, Kkavyanjali, Kasamh Se, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kayamath, Laagi Tujhse Lagan and many more.

