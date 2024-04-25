Aamir Khan to shoot for Sitaare Zameen Par next month in Delhi along with 11 children; here's what we know

Aamir Khan's upcoming production Sitaare Zameen Par is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Apart from producing the film, Aamir will reportedly also be a part of it as an actor.

The latest buzz suggests that the superstar is all set to shoot for his part in the film from next month.

Aamir Khan to start shooting for Sitaare Zameen Par from next month?

As per Hindustan Times, Aamir Khan is all set to begin filming for Sitaare Zameen Par from next month in Delhi. The report suggests that Aamir will be joined by 11 kids and other cast members for the shooting schedule in the national capital. However, the details about that haven't been disclosed yet.

A source told the publication that the film’s storyline is based on the Paralympic Games, a major international sports competition for athletes with disabilities. The one-month schedule is likely to go on in the period of May-June and the children will be a part of various paralympic games for the shoot.

Sharing the details of locations, the source added that it will be shot at different spots in Delhi, including Lal Qila, Lodhi Garden, Purani Dilli, and Tyagraj Stadium. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More about Sitaare Zameen Par

Earlier in February during the post-screening media interaction for Laapataa Ladies, Aamir shared details about SZP. The superstar revealed that the film is supposed to be the next chapter of 2007 film Taare Zameen Par essentially a part 2. While the narrative and characters have taken a new direction, the core theme remains the same. Aamir emphasized a shift in the emotional tone of the film and highlighted that, unlike its predecessor which made people emotional, Sitaare Zameen Par will make them laugh.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively shared that Genelia Deshmukh has joined the cast as lead heroine. The film is being directed by RS Prasanna and is expected to release on Christmas 2024.

Aamir Khan's work front

Apart from Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan is also currently working on Lahore 1947 as a producer. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the upcoming big film stars Sunny Deol in the lead along with Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Shabana Azmi and more.

ALSO READ: ‘Shah Rukh Khan will be forever the biggest star’ says Manisha Koirala; lauds THESE qualities of Aamir Khan-Salman Khan