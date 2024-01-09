Safar: Salman Khan gears up to shoot for his cameo in Sunny Deol's film on THESE dates; Report

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol will be seen next in the film Safar which will see Salman Khan making a cameo appearance. He will be shooting for two days in January 2024.

By Arpita Sarkar
Updated on Jan 09, 2024   |  08:52 PM IST  |  5.4K
Safar: Salman Khan gears up to shoot for his cameo in Sunny Deol's film on THESE dates; Report
Safar: Salman Khan gears up to shoot for his cameo in Sunny Deol's film on THESE dates; Report (Image Credit: Instagram, Sunny Deol Instagram)

Sunny Deol and Salman Khan are two of the most talented actors in the entertainment industry. For the unversed, Salman shares a warm bond with the Deol Family and has been the biggest admirer of Dharmendra. In December 2023, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Bhaijaan is set to play a cameo in Sunny's upcoming film, Safar. Now, a report specifies the dates of when Salman will be shooting for the film. 

Related Story

entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to attend Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s Mumbai reception?

Salman Khan will shoot for two days for his cameo in Safar 

According to India Today, Salman Khan is gearing up for a two-day shoot for his cameo appearance in Sunny Deol starrer Safar. The shooting will take place on January 12 and 13 at Mehboob studio, Mumbai. 


“Safar is a very heart-warming tale that celebrates the undying human spirit. The core plot of the film chronicles the journey of Sunny Deol and a child artist, undergoing troubles in their respective lives. When Sunny picked up the call on Salman with the request of a cameo, it was an instant yes from the latter,” revealed a source to us earlier. 

More about Salman Khan's role in Safar 

Earlier we also exclusively learned that Salman will be playing the part of Superstar Salman Khan. The source added, "His character comes in at a pivotal emotional juncture of the film and plays a crucial role in the arc of the key protagonists. Salman is very excited to shoot with Sunny Deol." Safar is being produced by Vishal Rana under his banner Enchelon Productions and is slated to hit the big screen in 2024.

Advertisement

Work front 

Apart from Safar, Sunny Deol who received a lot of love for his reprised role as Tara Singh in Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is expected to shoot for Lahore: 1947 followed by a yet untitled film with Mythri. The actor is also looking to start his ambitious Border sequel by the end of 2024. He also has Baap in the pipeline. 

On the other hand, Salman Khan was recently seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film was recently released on a leading OTT platform. Salman is expected to begin shooting for his upcoming movie Tiger Vs Pathaan this year. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to make a cameo in Sunny Deol’s next film; To shoot in January

Advertisement
About The Author
Arpita Sarkar

Arpita Sarkar has 3 years of experience in content writing and editing in the entertainment industry. With a Master's

...

Credits: India Today
Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Bill Hader

Bill Hader
Latest Movies: Beau Is Afraid

During her emotional acceptance speech on Sunday night at the Golden Globes, Ali Wong surprised the audience by expressing her gratitude to her former partner, Justin Hakuta despite filing for divorce recently. Wong expressed her gratitude to the father of her two children while accepting the Best Actress in a Limited Series...

Read more

Movie

The Crown Season 6

The Crown Season 6
Drama, Biography, History

The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...

Read more

Latest Articles