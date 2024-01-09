Safar: Salman Khan gears up to shoot for his cameo in Sunny Deol's film on THESE dates; Report
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol will be seen next in the film Safar which will see Salman Khan making a cameo appearance. He will be shooting for two days in January 2024.
Sunny Deol and Salman Khan are two of the most talented actors in the entertainment industry. For the unversed, Salman shares a warm bond with the Deol Family and has been the biggest admirer of Dharmendra. In December 2023, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Bhaijaan is set to play a cameo in Sunny's upcoming film, Safar. Now, a report specifies the dates of when Salman will be shooting for the film.
Salman Khan will shoot for two days for his cameo in Safar
According to India Today, Salman Khan is gearing up for a two-day shoot for his cameo appearance in Sunny Deol starrer Safar. The shooting will take place on January 12 and 13 at Mehboob studio, Mumbai.
“Safar is a very heart-warming tale that celebrates the undying human spirit. The core plot of the film chronicles the journey of Sunny Deol and a child artist, undergoing troubles in their respective lives. When Sunny picked up the call on Salman with the request of a cameo, it was an instant yes from the latter,” revealed a source to us earlier.
More about Salman Khan's role in Safar
Earlier we also exclusively learned that Salman will be playing the part of Superstar Salman Khan. The source added, "His character comes in at a pivotal emotional juncture of the film and plays a crucial role in the arc of the key protagonists. Salman is very excited to shoot with Sunny Deol." Safar is being produced by Vishal Rana under his banner Enchelon Productions and is slated to hit the big screen in 2024.
Work front
Apart from Safar, Sunny Deol who received a lot of love for his reprised role as Tara Singh in Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is expected to shoot for Lahore: 1947 followed by a yet untitled film with Mythri. The actor is also looking to start his ambitious Border sequel by the end of 2024. He also has Baap in the pipeline.
On the other hand, Salman Khan was recently seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film was recently released on a leading OTT platform. Salman is expected to begin shooting for his upcoming movie Tiger Vs Pathaan this year.
