EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to make a cameo in Sunny Deol’s next film; To shoot in January

In August 2023, Sunny Deol delivered the biggest blockbuster of the Hindi Film Industry in the form of Gadar 2, as the film emerged the #1 Film of all time at the domestic box office. When most from the industry preferred to stay mum over the success of this action-packed entertainer, Salman Khan was among the first to support the film and even declared the opening day business. For those unaware, Salman shares a warm bond with the Deol Family, and has been the biggest admirer of Dharmendra.

Salman Khan set to make a cameo for Sunny Deol

And now, extending his equation forward, Salman Khan is all set to make a cameo in Sunny Deol’s next film, Safar. “Safar is a very heart-warming tale that celebrates the undying human spirit. The core plot of the film chronicles the journey of Sunny Deol and a child artist, undergoing troubles in their respective lives. When Sunny picked up the call on Salman with the request of a cameo, it was an instant yes from the latter,” revealed a source close to the development.

Salman Khan to play Salman Khan in Safar

The source further added that Salman will be shooting for his cameo in the month of January. “It’s a one-day shoot for Salman and he will be playing the part of Superstar Salman Khan. His character comes in at a pivotal emotional juncture of the film and plays a crucial role in the arc of the key protagonists. Salman is very excited to shoot with Sunny Deol,” the source added.

Safar is being produced by Vishal Rana under his banner Enchelon Productions and is slated to hit the big screen in 2024. On calling it a wrap on Safar, Sunny Deol is expected to shoot for Lahore: 1947 followed by a yet untitled film with Mythri. The actor is also looking to start his ambitious Border sequel by end of 2024. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

