Saira Banu reveals Pran attended her, Dilip Kumar's wedding 'despite a raging storm'; drops priceless PICS

Saira Banu is one of the most successful and popular yesteryear actresses in Bollywood. In her career spanning years, she acted in many acclaimed films. Lately, Banu has been active on social media where she shares unseen pictures and interesting anecdotes from her life and other individuals. She recently wrote about how Pran attended her and Dilip Kumar's wedding amid a storm.

Pran attended Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu's wedding

February 12th marked the birth anniversary of legendary Bollywood actor Pran. On this occasion, Saira Banu shared a long post about him. Today, on February 13th, the actress shared yet another post to recall how the Zanjeer actor attended her and Dilip Kumar's wedding amid a storm. She recalled how it meant a lot to Kumar. She wrote: "Sahib himself quoted about Pran Sahab. recalling on a very fond memory, he stated that, "The most memorable demonstration of his care and affection for me was when he braved a storm in Srinagar, from where he determinedly took a flight to Delhi, when all other passengers had wisely decided not to board the flight, but Pran took a flight to Bombay to reach my house before the baraat left for Saira's house. He hugged me again and again without uttering a word".

Banu further wrote that Pran came for their wedding despite a raging storm. "I also recall Sahib's sheer joy when Pran Sahab managed to attend our Nikah despite a raging storm and speculations to the contrary. There he stood, happy and content for his dearest friend on his wedding day. After years of teasing and urging Sahib to marry, "Tu Shaadi Kyun Nahin Karta", but on our wedding, the long-awaited day had finally arrived for Pran Sahab", she recalled.

Her post also featured several priceless and unseen pictures of herself with Kumar and Pran. There was also a video of Banu with Pran supposedly from her wedding. In the last pic, we can see Pran, Kumar and Raj Kapoor seated together.

Check out her post!

Pran, Dilip Kumar and Satish Bhalla were great friends

At the beginning of her post, Banu stated that Pran 'meant a great deal' to Dilip Kumar. She stated how the trio of Kumar, Pran and Satish Bhalla were great friends. She wrote: "Sahib himself, the illustrious Satish Bhalla, and Pran Sahab; they were the greatest of friends. Prior to our marriage, the trio would embark on late-night drives to Marine Drive. There, Pran Sahab and Satish Bhalla would pull up at our house in Pali Hill, persistently honking the horn until Sahib would join them for a leisurely stroll to enjoy the state of nonchalance with them."

On Pran's birth anniversary, Banu shared a picture of Kumar with the Zanjeer actor. She wrote: "Dilip Sahib always spoke very highly of Pran Sahab and to which he stated that "Ram Aur Shyam was completed ahead of schedule. Its work was a jolly experience for all of us. I was working with my friend Pran in Ram Aur Shyam and Aadmi at the same time. Pran and I were friends in the real sense of the term. We met at the work place and we met informally as often as we could either at his house or mine since we lived in the same locality: Bandra."

