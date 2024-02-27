Vicky Kaushal on stardom of Amitabh Bachchan-Shah Rukh Khan and others; 'There’s confusion among younger lot'

In 2023, Vicky Kaushal experienced a remarkable year with a slew of releases, earning widespread acclaim for his performances in films such as Sam Bahadur and Dunki. As he prepares for his upcoming projects, Vicky recently discussed the concept of stardom and reflected on the level of popularity attained by iconic actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in an interview. Additionally, Vicky opened up about the confusion prevalent among the younger generation and why he believes he hasn't achieved the status of a star yet.

Vicky Kaushal on stardom of actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan

In a recent discussion with GQ India, Vicky Kaushal delved into the notion of classic stardom and highlighted the challenges faced by the younger generation in attaining such iconic status. He expressed his belief that the traditional concept of stardom is evolving into a new iteration. “The kind of popularity that Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan must have seen is as different from what Shah Rukh Khan has experienced," Vicky remarked.

He acknowledged that while it remains huge, it manifests differently, representing a variation of the same glory. Vicky noted that the last individual he felt this way about was Hrithik Roshan, and it was a “phenomenon” that captivated audiences universally.

Expanding on his perspective, Vicky observed, “Right now, there’s confusion among the younger lot.” He attributed this confusion to the transient nature of fame, where a new star emerges every week, trends momentarily, and is soon forgotten. He emphasized that in the current landscape, achieving the monumental stardom of the past is considerably more challenging for the younger generation.

Vicky Kaushal on not believing himself to be a ‘star’ yet

During the same interview, Vicky Kaushal revealed his definition of stardom, expressing that he does not consider himself a star at present. He articulated that stardom is determined by the number of individuals who flock to theaters on the first day of a film's release solely to see the actor, regardless of other factors such as the quality of the trailer, the appeal of the songs, or the allure of the poster. Vicky emphasized, "They come to watch you. Irrespective of everything else. That's the true definition of stardom."

Vicky humbly admitted that he does not believe he has attained this level of stardom yet and acknowledges that he still has strides to make in his career.

Reflecting on his unexpected journey to success, Vicky disclosed that just a few years ago, in 2016, he would not have dared to dream of collaborating with filmmakers such as Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar, Meghna Gulzar, or the other esteemed directors he has had the privilege to work with. He said, "But it happened."



