Subhash Ghai's directorial Karma featuring Dilip Kumar re-releases in theaters; DEETS

The 1986 hit film Karma, directed by filmmaker Subhash Ghai, is set to hit select PVR and INOX theaters nationwide starting today. This action-packed thriller featured a strong ensemble cast, including Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Sridevi, Poonam Dhillon, Satyanarayana Kaikala, Anupam Kher, and others.

Dilip Kumar's Karma re-releases in theaters

As per a report by PTI, Subhash Ghai's 1986 hit movie Karma is all set for a re-release in PVR and INOX theaters nationwide from today, February 2, onwards. The film features Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Sridevi, Poonam Dhillon, Satyanarayana Kaikala, and Anupam Kher, among others in important roles.

In the film, Dilip Kumar portrays a retired police officer who offers three condemned men (Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff, and Anil Kapoor) a chance at redemption by helping him settle a vendetta with the leader of a terrorist group, portrayed by Kher. Ghai thanked PVR INOX for re-releasing his classic film, Karma, and expressed hope that the younger audience will appreciate it. He also assured viewers of a "larger-than-life cinematic experience."

He said in a statement, "I would love to invite our new audiences to connect and watch this movie on the big screens for a larger-than-life cinematic experience, showcasing the beautiful depiction of characters in this action-drama genre, along with the use of the iconic song Aye Watan Tere Liye, which touched millions of heart."

He mentioned that the film was tailored for large screens during the 80s when people preferred watching on bigger screens instead of small video screens. He expressed gratitude for the immense love and support received across regions, from north to south, in reviving the grand movie experience.

Advertisement

He said, "It was specially designed for big screens in the 80s when audiences turned their faces away from small video screens. We have received a lot of unconditional love and support in a big way from north to south in bringing back the larger-than-life movie experience."

When Karma was released in August 1986, it received widespread love from audiences. The movie had grossed Rs. 13 crore at the box office.

ALSO READ: Dilip Kumar birth anniversary: Did you know Saira Banu fell in love with iconic actor at 12?