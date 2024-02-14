Valentine’s Day 2024: How Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty-Bobby Deol and more celebrated love day with special ones

The romantic season and month of the year is here. Though love is a feeling and emotion that must be celebrated every day, however, there is one special day dedicated to shower immense love and adoration towards your partner i.e. on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

Needless to say, when such an occasion turns up Bollywood’s most celebrated stars are also no less to dazzle in the shenanigans of the romantic festival. Thus, here we’ve curated a list of all the stars to share a glimpse of what their Valentine’s actually looked like. From Bobby Deol, Arshad Warsi-Maria Goretti, Suniel Shetty, Saira Banu and others, let’s have a look at the posts shared by them.

Bollywood celebs share glimpse of their Valentine's Day celebrations

On February 14, Preity Zinta took to her social media and crafted an adorable post on Valentine’s dedicating her husband, Gene Goodenough. In the first couple of pictures, the actress is seen clicking the happy selfie with her husband as two beam wide smiles and the post concludes with a captivating photo where Gene is carrying the actress in her arms.

“Happy Valentines Day to all of you & to my forever Valentine (accompanied by red hearts and nazar amulet emoji) #valentines #hubby #ting”

Take a look:

Kriti Sanon who is currently enjoying the release of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Shahid Kapoor, also shared a cutesy video with her pet. In the video, she is seen basking in the sunlight with her pet. She expressed gratitude to all her fans for showering love to her character Sifra in the film.,

Advertisement

While sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, “Basking in the Sun (accompanied by the sun emoji) and in all the love pouring in! (Accompanied by red-heart and smiling face with hearts emoji) My babies next to me and a (butterfly emoji) close to my heart! Happy Valentine’s Day ! (Accompanied by heart hands and kiss emoji) Thank you for all the love you’ve given to #TBMAUJ and to SIFRA!! (Accompanied by robot and red-heart emojis) Love is all we need! (Accompanied by red-heart emoji)”

Take a look:

Bobby Deol, who is on a roll with the massive success of Animal, also shared a classic photograph with his wife with an endearing caption that reads, “To my wife, my best friend & the greatest mom in the world. Happy Valentines Day.”

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. While they are always seen showering love on each other, the special day of Valentine’s demanded a special post. Thus, Shilpa took to her Instagram and shared video encapsulating hilarious throwback videos as they lip-synced on amusing dialogues. While sharing the post she wrote alongside, “Laughing all the way to the bank of memories with this crazy Valentine of mine @onlyrajkundra Love you.”

This year Valentine’s is all the more special for Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti as they are celebrating 25 years of togetherness. Thus, on the occasion, the Jolly LLB actor shared a sweet photo with his wife as the two beam sweet smiles for the camera. He wrote alongside, “Most important decision a man makes in his life is the woman he chooses to spend his life with - and I’m glad I made the right decision. Happy Anniversary Goretti @mariagorettiz Thank you for this photo Riva Bubber.”

Let’s take a quick look at the Valentine’s post shared by other Bollywood celebs:

Advertisement

Pinkvilla also extends its heartfelt wishes on Valentine’s Day to all our readers.

ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor drops pic of her 'pyaars' Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima-Bharat and Samara on Valentine's Day