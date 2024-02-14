PICS: Saira Banu relives her love story with Dilip Kumar, drops hand-scribbled notes by veteran star

Saira Banu is an icon, an actor whose contribution will be etched in the history of the Indian film industry. While her impressive line of work is fondly revisited by her admirers, people also remember the beautiful relationship she had with Dilip Kumar. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, she went down memory lane and recalled how it was to spend 56 years of togetherness with the veteran actor.

Saira Banu relives her love story with Dilip Kumar on Valentine's Day 2024

As the world celebrated the day of love, acclaimed actress Saira Banu also relived the lovely time she spent with the love of her life, Bollywood star Dilip Kumar. A couple of hours ago, she took to Instagram and shared multiple images of herself romancing with the hand-penned love letters and greeting cards that the late actor had gifted her.

In the heartwarming note, she remembered the magical Valentine's Day spent with her love and wrote, "This magical Valentine's Day fills me with wondrous remembrances of the times when the sky was adorned with a million happy, sparkling stars, marking the beginning and continuation of a life of ecstatic togetherness spanning '56' years. Valentine's Day holds utmost importance for both Dilip Sahib and me. Sahib would often gift me hand-scribbled greeting cards and short notes. I still ponder that while he was the tragedy king and the epitome of romance on the big screen, he also understood the essence of love dearly and profoundly, bringing it to life for real with me at each step of our lives."

Further on, in her lengthy post, she opined how in today's day and age, love is expressed through cell phone messages. "In today's world, where expressions of love often come disguised as cell phone messages and lengthy texts, I feel extremely fortunate to have experienced a love that found its most genuine expression. Nevertheless, I firmly believe that no matter what, Dilip Sahib and I will continue to walk hand in hand by the grace of God, united in our thoughts and being until the end of time. He is always with me at every step of my life," she wrote.

She concluded her post by expressing her affection for her romantic partner and wishing for his well-being wherever he is. "Reflecting on the love we shared, I think about the time and place where I recall how I couldn't resist the opportunity to plant a peck on his cheek. There was one particular moment when Dilip Sahib whistled, and immediately after, I placed my lips on his right cheek. In that moment, I truly wished I could have captured the sound of his whistle to replay it whenever possible, to feel his closeness. Dilip Sahib has been an iconic guiding light not only for me but for all those generations who have been inspired by his gracious presence and romantic personality. Dilip Sahib endures forever... May God always keep him in His love and blessings. "HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY."

After she shared the visuals, several people showered love on it. Actress Richa Chadha was also among them who yearned to have love like that. Another user commented, “This is true love” while a third wrote, “Your love story inspires us all, Sairaji. Happy Valentine's Day to you and Dilip Kumar saheb.”

