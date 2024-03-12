12 best 70s Bollywood movies that every movie buff loves

The 1970s was undeniably a game-changing era for Bollywood. Not too distant to be forgotten, yet not too recent to be taken for granted, this decade holds a special place in our hearts. It was a time when Bollywood truly made good content and delivered iconic masala films that captured the imagination of audiences nationwide. Here's a rundown of some of the best 70s Bollywood movies that have stood the test of time.

12 Bollywood movies from the 1970s you absolutely can't miss

1. Sholay (1975)

IMDB Rating: 8.1 / 10

8.1 / 10 Movie Genre: Action / Adventure

Action / Adventure Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan

Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan Director: Ramesh Sippy

Ramesh Sippy Year of release: 1975

1975 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Sholay is an epic Indian action-adventure film directed by Ramesh Sippy. Set in a village plagued by a ruthless dacoit, it follows the story of two ex-convicts hired by a retired police officer to bring him to justice. Filled with iconic characters and memorable dialogues, it's a one of the best 70’s Bollywood movies.

2. Bobby (1973)

IMDB Rating: 6.9 / 10

6.9 / 10 Movie Genre: Romance / Musical

Romance / Musical Movie Star Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Prem Chopra, Farida Jalal, Aruna Irani

Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Prem Chopra, Farida Jalal, Aruna Irani Director: Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor Year of release: 1973

1973 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5, MX Player

Bobby is a 70s Hindi movie that follows the love story of Raj, a carefree boy from a wealthy family, and Bobby, a middle-class girl. Amidst societal barriers and parental disapproval, they navigate their budding relationship, facing challenges and heartache along the way.

3. Kabhie Kabhie (1976)

IMDB Rating: 7.1 / 10

7.1 / 10 Movie Genre: Romance / Family

Romance / Family Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rakhee, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Simi Garewal

Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rakhee, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Simi Garewal Director : Yash Chopra

: Yash Chopra Year of release: 1976

1976 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Kabhie Kabhie is a timeless Hindi classic, blending romance, drama, and family dynamics. Directed by Yash Chopra, it explores love and relationships across generations. The film's stellar cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and Rakhee, among others, delivers powerful performances, making it a beloved gem among the Hindi old movies from the 1970s.

4. Anand (1971)

IMDB Rating: 8.2 / 10

8.2 / 10 Movie Genre: Family / Musical

Family / Musical Movie Star Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Sumita Sanyal, Lalita Panwar, Dara Singh

Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Sumita Sanyal, Lalita Panwar, Dara Singh Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Hrishikesh Mukherjee Year of release: 1971

1971 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime, MX Player

Anand is one of the finest 1970s Bollywood movies starring Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan. The film follows the heartwarming friendship between a terminally ill cancer patient, Anand, and his doctor. With poignant moments and memorable performances, the film remains a timeless gem in Indian cinema's golden era.

5. Purab Aur Paschim (1970)

IMDB Rating : 7.4 / 10

: 7.4 / 10 Movie Genre : Drama

: Drama Movie Star Cast : Manoj Kumar, Pran, Ashok Kumar, Saira Banu, Prem Chopra, Madan Puri, Vinod Khanna

: Manoj Kumar, Pran, Ashok Kumar, Saira Banu, Prem Chopra, Madan Puri, Vinod Khanna Director : Manoj Kumar

: Manoj Kumar Year of release : 1970

: 1970 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime, Zee5

Purab Aur Paschim, a 70s Bollywood movie, contrasts traditional Indian values with modern Western influences through the journey of a young man from Punjab who moves to London. Cultural clashes and the search for identity unfold, offering a reflection on the East-West divide prevalent in 1970s society.

6. Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974)

IMDB Rating: 6.8 / 10

6.8 / 10 Movie Genre: Action / Romance

Action / Romance Movie Star Cast: Manoj Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, Moushumi Chatterjee

Manoj Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, Moushumi Chatterjee Director: Manoj Kumar

Manoj Kumar Year of release: 1974

1974 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Roti Kapada Aur Makaan is a popular movie from the 1970s Bollywood era. It tells the story of people facing challenges to fulfill their basic needs. Directed by Manoj Kumar, it shows the struggles of survival and social inequalities. Regarded as one of the best movies of 70s Bollywood, it remains relevant even today.

7. Don (1978)

IMDB Rating: 7.7 / 10

7.7 / 10 Movie Genre: Action / Crime

Action / Crime Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Pran, On Shivpuri, Helen, Mac Mohan

Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Pran, On Shivpuri, Helen, Mac Mohan Director: Chandra Barot

Chandra Barot Year of release: 1978

1978 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

Don revolutionized Bollywood movies in the 1970s. Amitabh Bachchan's portrayal of a dual role as a suave criminal and his lookalike captivated audiences. The film's stylish direction by Chandra Barot and iconic music by Kalyanji-Anandji made it a timeless classic, setting new standards for Indian cinema.

8. Seeta Aur Geeta (1972)

IMDB Rating: 6.9 / 10

6.9 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy / Family

Comedy / Family Movie Star Cast: Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Manorama, Honey Irani

Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Manorama, Honey Irani Director: Ramesh Sippy

Ramesh Sippy Year of release: 1972

1972 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Seeta Aur Geeta is a classic comedy-drama from the 1970s. The film follows the misadventures of identical twins Seeta and Geeta, portrayed by Hema Malini. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, this entertaining tale of mistaken identities and sisterly bonds remains one of the best movies of 70s Bollywood.

9. Kati Patang (1971)

IMDB Rating: 7.2 / 10

7.2 / 10 Movie Genre: Romance / Family

Romance / Family Movie Star Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Asha Parekh, Prem Chopra, Bindu, Madan Puri

Rajesh Khanna, Asha Parekh, Prem Chopra, Bindu, Madan Puri Director: Shakti Samanta

Shakti Samanta Year of release: 1971

1971 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Kati Patang is one of the finest 70s Hindi movies that tells the tale of a young woman who assumes a new identity to escape a loveless marriage. Amidst romance and tragedy, she finds herself torn between past and present, navigating the complexities of life and love.

10. Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978)

IMDB Rating: 7 / 10

7 / 10 Movie Genre: Romance / Musical

Romance / Musical Movie Star Cast: Shashi Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure, A.K. Hangal, Tun Tun

Shashi Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure, A.K. Hangal, Tun Tun Director: Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor Year of release: 1978

1978 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

Satyam Shivam Sundaram portrays Rajeev's enamorment with Roopa, a mesmerizing singer who hides her facial disfigurement. However, their marriage reveals her secret, causing Rajeev to emotionally distance himself from her. A standout among the best movies of 1970s Bollywood.

11. Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

IMDB Rating: 7.4 / 10

7.4 / 10 Movie Genre: Family / Adventure

Family / Adventure Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, Neetu Kapoor, Shabana Azmi

Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, Neetu Kapoor, Shabana Azmi Year of release: 1977

1977 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime / Jio Cinema

Amar Akbar Anthony, one of the best 70s Bollywood movies, is a tale of three brothers separated at birth, raised in different faiths. Reunited by fate, they navigate a world of love, sacrifice, and identity, in a colorful blend of comedy, drama, and romance that captivates audiences to this day.

12. Haathi Mere Saathi (1971)

IMDB Rating: 6.9 / 10

6.9 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy / Action

Comedy / Action Movie Star Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Tanuja, Madan Puri, Sujit Kumar, Junior Mehmood

Rajesh Khanna, Tanuja, Madan Puri, Sujit Kumar, Junior Mehmood Director : Manmohan Desai

: Manmohan Desai Year of release: 1971

1971 Director : M.A. Thirumugam

: M.A. Thirumugam Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime / Jio Cinema

Haathi Mere Saathi is one of the best Hindi old movies from 1970, portraying the heartwarming bond between a man and his elephants. Rajesh Khanna's character forms an unbreakable connection with his animal companions, navigating through life's challenges together.

There you have it - the finest 70s Bollywood movies. Grab your popcorn and settle in for an unforgettable movie marathon!

