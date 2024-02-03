Saira Banu’s birthday post for Waheeda Rehman ft Dilip Kumar is pure gold; Do not miss the fun story

Waheeda Rehman is one of the finest actresses of her time. Her beauty and charm have been capturing the hearts of millions for decades and even today her screen presence is quite powerful. Another such actress is Saira Banu who often takes her Instagram followers on nostalgic trips by sharing old pictures that also feature yesteryear superstar and her late husband Dilip Kumar. Today on Waheeda Ji’s birthday, Saira shared a beautiful memory and wished her with some old pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saira Banu shared four pictures featuring her, Waheeda Rehman, and Dilip Kumar. In the first picture, we can see the trio from their young days, looking so different and posing with a smile on their faces. The next image is of a greeting card addressed to Dilip and Saira on their wedding anniversary from Waheeda Ji.

The next one is a still of Dilip Kumar and Waheeda Rehman from their movie. The last one appears to be of some function where Waheeda ji is handing a bouquet to Dilip Kumar.

Sharing these pictures, Saira Banu also narrated a fun story of an event where both Waheeda Rehman and Dilip Kumar were present. Saira revealed that she had attended the event with her mother and the late actor was among the chief guests. When the compere fumbled while calling out her name, it was Dilip Kumar who took the mic and called out the name correctly. This embarrassed the actress even more.

Saira Banu further added, “Shortly, my grandmother, Sultan Bhai, and I returned permanently to Bombay and as luck would have it within a month’s time “JUNGLEE” came about and there was no looking back for me. One day, Waheeda Aapa dropped in to convey to my mother that Guru Duttji wanted to meet us regarding a film. When “JUNGLEE” released, Waheeda Aapa walked over to me and declared “You really are a Beauty Queen”. I was flattered to hear it from her. I always admired her simplicity in life, she hardly wore any make up and seemed very down to earth with no airs and graces.”

