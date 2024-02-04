Amitabh Bachchan drops throwback PICS ft. Dilip Kumar; calls late actor 'idol and inspiration'

Amitabh Bachchan and the late legendary actor Dilip Kumar have worked in the movie Shakti. They shared a close bond. On Sunday, February 4, Big B took to his social media account and shared some throwback pictures featuring himself and the late actor. He also dropped a letter written by Dilip Kumar and called him his "idol and inspiration."

Amitabh Bachchan drops throwback pictures with Dilip Kumar

Taking to his Instagram account, Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of throwback photos featuring himself and Dilip Kumar and a letter which was written by the late actor.

Dilip Kumar highlighted the tribute that Big B has once given to him in his blog. Sharing the letter and the pictures, Amitabh Bachchan captioned it, "What can one say when you receive the blessings from THE Ultimate actor, DILIP KUMAR, my idol and inspiration .."

Speaking about the letter, it reads, "On Amitabh and my admiration My Dear Amitabh: With tears of pride in her eyes Saira handed over the print out of your eloquent tribute to my work in your blog. I read it once, then again and again. As you yourself would be keenly aware, we actors are completely oblivious of ourselves and our surroundings while we perform and, even when we watch our work in the rushes shown to us, our senses and vision are trained to detect shortcomings more than accomplishments."

Showering praises on Bachchan Sir, the late actor's letter further reads, "If any Indian actor, in my personal opinion, deserves the world's most coveted award, it is you. I have heard so much about Paa which we didn't catch up with." You know how Saira is- she never could see me die in my films and she could not muster the courage to see your death scene in Paa."

At the end, the letter says, "Thank you, Amitabh, for your warm love and good wishes. May God keep you, Jaya, and your family happy always."

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

On the work front, the actor has Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, and Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth. Vettaiyan marks Amitabh Bachchan's Tamil film debut. He also recently wrapped a season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

