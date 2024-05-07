Did you know Priyanka Chopra was surprised at agents' call for pay parity? 'That doesn't happen in our industry'

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra has consistently garnered admiration from her fans through her stellar performances. Beyond Bollywood, she has left an indelible mark in Hollywood as well. Despite her remarkable success, she recently disclosed that she was unaware of her ability to advocate for pay parity until recently.

Priyanka Chopra has frequently spoken out about the issue of pay parity in the film industry. In a recent interview, she recalled her reaction when her agents raised the topic of pay parity, indicating a newfound awareness and advocacy for equal compensation.

Priyanka Chopra's response to learning about pay parity

In a recent interview with India Today, the Citadel actress reminisced about her realization that she had the right to demand equal pay to her male counterparts only after her agents brought it to her attention.

She told the news portal, "When my agents told me that we were going to ask for pay parity, even I was surprised. I was like, 'What? No, that doesn't happen in our industry.' And they were like, 'Let's just ask the question.' So, I didn't even know that I had that power."

Priyanka Chopra previously disclosed that she experienced pay parity with her male co-star for the first time during her work on Citadel. She has also consistently brought attention to the issue of pay disparity. In a 2022 interview with BBC '100 Women,' she candidly revealed her experiences in Bollywood.

She said, "I've never had pay parity in Bollywood. I would get paid about 10% of the salary of my male co-actor. It's (the pay gap) large, substantially large. And so many women still deal with that. I'm sure I will too if I worked with a male co-actor now in Bollywood."

Priyanka Chopra on work front

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is currently immersed in her Hollywood project Heads of State. The film boasts a stellar cast including Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid. It is helmed by director Ilya Naishuller. Besides this, she is set to appear in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers.

