Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of domestic violence and abuse.

Rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake have butted heads once again in the wake of their longstanding rivalry since 2013. The artists have been exchanging diss tracks back and forth, but their most recent versions bear some wild allegations. Kendrick Lamar released his latest diss track, Meet The Grahams, seemingly a response to Drake’s diss track, Family Matters which alleged Lamar of spousal abuse, per BBC. Previously, Drake had also accused the rapper of cheating on his fiancée, in his April 2024 track Push Ups.

Infuriated by his family being dragged into the dirty waters of the R&B sphere, Lamar accused the Canadian rapper of fathering a secret child and even directly mentioned Drake’s 6-year-old son, Adonis in the diss track, condemning his father’s actions. Both the tracks dropped on the same morning only minutes apart, on May 4, Saturday.

Apart from Drake's diss track, there haven't been any reports on Lamar's domestic violence accusations. However, Lamar and fiancée Whitney Alford are known to be notoriously private about their lives. The couple share two kids, Uzi and Enoch, who were relatively unnamed by the media until late.

Here’s everything to know about Kendrick Lamar’s fiancée.

Who is Whitney Alford?

Born on May 12, 1986, Whitney Alford hails from Compton, California, which is also Kendrick Lamar’s hometown. She was reportedly brought up in a mixed-race household. Alford studied at Centennial High School and graduated with a degree in accounting from California State University, Long Beach. Utilizing her esthetician license, she launched her own beauty business in Los Angeles.

When did Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford first meet?

Alford and Lamar first met while studying at Centennial High and became friends, per People. The duo hit it off and have remained high school sweethearts ever since, building a thriving life and family around their love.

"People that have been by your side — you're supposed to honor that,” the 36-year-old rapper told Power 105.1 in April 2015.

When was their first public appearance?

The HUMBLE singer and Alford debuted as a couple publicly on the Grammy Awards red carpet in 2014. While there is not much information about Alford, the best way to know more about her is through Lamar’s lyrics.

The rapper has written songs about his fiancée ever since his music career panned out. In his 2009 EP Kendrick Lamar, the 17-time Grammy winner hinted at his relationship with Alford in songs like She Needs Me and Determined.

The father of two, who is the recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for Music, once conceded that “out of all the influential people” on his speed dial, only Whitney Alford can “call him out,” per a NY Times Magazine profile by Lizzy Goodman.

In Lamar’s third album, To Pimp A Butterfly, Alford was credited as a backup vocal artist for the songs King Kunta and Wesley’s Theory. She also featured in two of the songs of his 2022 album: Mother I Sober and Father Time.

The couple got engaged and have a family

In 2015, Lamar confirmed that he proposed to his high school sweetheart, Alford. He talked to Billboard crediting her as his “best friend” and “somebody I can tell my fears to.” The same year he released the album To Pimp A Butterfly.

The couple welcomed their first-born, daughter Uzi, 4, reportedly in July 2019, amid the rapper’s five-year music hiatus, per People. Lamar and Alford also added their youngest member, son Enoch recently, but have not disclosed his exact birth date. Lamar and Alford did not publicly announce the birth of either kid but subtly confirmed the news through the rapper’s comeback album in 2022, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

The Lamer-Alford family were aesthetically featured on the album cover of his latest and fifth album, in contrast to their private nature. Uncovered on May 11, 2022, the cover displayed hues of white and brown, with Lamar cradling his daughter while Alford is tucked in the backdrop, on a bed holding another infant, seemingly, their son Enoch.

Whitney Alford is not a social media fanatic

Alford has been inactive on social media since October 2018. But following the release of Lamar’s fifth album in 2022, she has managed to keep up with the internet. On the occasion of Father’s Day, she curated a tribute post to all the men in her life, especially her beau Lamar.

"I choose to celebrate them for stepping up instead of stepping out, for providing, for assisting us women, for healing, for showing up physically and most importantly for showing up emotionally," she wrote while tagging the rapper’s Instagram handle. She also attached a heartwarming photo of their family of four.

Alford had also spoken out about her mental health struggles that she was privately dealing with in 2022. Without giving much away, she poured candid thoughts about being “stuck in a time and place that was” no longer her reality. With a therapist’s assistance, Alford claimed, she was able to find her “own voice again.” Alford’s Instagram has an impressive fanbase of 52k followers.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

