Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were the guests on The Great Indian Kapil Show last weekend. In conversation with the host Kapil Sharma, the actors talked about their struggle and success, their passion for acting, and many interesting anecdotes about father Dharmendra.

While the audience loves seeing the actors on screen in various roles, Bobby Deol revealed if he enjoys playing the role of a hero or villain more.

Bobby Deol on essaying negative characters in films

Kapil Sharma uploaded the remaining content from The Great Indian Kapil Show a few hours back. The host asked Bobby Deol that he has played the role of a hero to perfection and also nailed the role of a villain, but which one does he enjoy?

The actor immediately replied, "Jab main character play karta hu toh main apne aap kop hero hi samajhta hu. Jo bure hote hain or achhe hote hain, wo ye soch nahi paate hain ki main bura hu or achha hu, burein ko bhi ye lagta hain ki main achha hu. Toh main jab perform karta hu toh main humesha dimaag main rakhta hu ki iski zindagi main jo ho raha hain, uske wjah se ye sab kuch kar raha hain. Aur logon ke nazron main wo dikhta villain hain, par wo hain toh hero hi."

"(When I play a character, I always see myself as the hero. Those who are good or bad can't perceive themselves as such; even villains believe they're doing the right thing. So when I perform, I always keep in mind that whatever is happening in their life is driving them to do what they do. And while others may see them as villains, in their own eyes, they're still the hero.)"

The Animal actor’s response got a loud cheer from the audience and Archana Puran Singh remarked, “True.”

While the audience enjoyed watching Bobby Deol play the bad guy in the recent release, Animal, there are many films and series where he portrayed negative characters; Badal, Bichhoo, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Aashram, and Love Hostel.

