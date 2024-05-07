‘She Can’t Breathe’: Kim Kardashian’s Impossibly Tiny Waist In Maison Margiela Gown For Met Gala 2024 Sparks Memefest Online

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, previously known for her explicit and bold fashion choices, turned up looking like a silver siren at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. While attending the annual New York City event, Kim struck a pose in a sparkly silver chromatic gown from Maison Margiela that featured a metallic floral print top half—which also showcased her hourglass figure with its extremely tight waist-cinching lace corset—as well as floral and leaf embroidery for the sheer bottom half.

The star completed her look with towering platform heels and a gray cropped sweater, slightly exposing her shoulders. However, her tight outfit from the gala became the subject of numerous memes online, with some fans even saying, "Where is Kim Kardashian's waist, y'all? She can’t breathe."

Fans reactions to Kim Kardashian's waist clinching outfit

Kim Kardashian is undeniably a figure that demands attention, regardless of whether you adore or despise her. Following the Met Gala, her devoted fans flooded social media, sparking a delightful wave of memes that playfully poked fun at her.

The star has actually experienced similar social media attention before. Back in 2022, Kardashian decided to dye her hair platinum blonde and wear Marilyn Monroe's famous nude dress from 1962. You know, the iconic gown that the late actress wore when she sang Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy. To fit into that dress, the star famously lost 16 pounds. Unfortunately, fans later criticized her for damaging the zipper.

Kim Kardashian can go to any length to look stylish

After all these years of witnessing Kim Kardashian be a part of the Met Gala carpet, one thing is for sure: her passion for fashion knows no bounds. In fact, the star shared that to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress, which could not be altered at all, she lost 16 pounds in 3 weeks. She wore a sauna suit twice a day and ran on the treadmill.

Additionally, she completely cut out all sugar and carbs. She only ate veggies and protein. She said she didn't starve herself, but she was very strict with her eating habits.

