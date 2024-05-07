Ashutosh Rana says playing negative roles is his biggest achievement; 'My characters are still alive in...'

Actor Ashutosh Rana is currently gearing up for the release of his next, titled Murder in Mahim, co-starring Vijay Raaz. Recently, the makers dropped the trailer of the highly anticipated show.

Now, in a recent interview, actor Ashutosh Rana talked about his character in the upcoming show and also revealed why playing negative characters early in his career worked in his favor.

Ashutosh on playing negative roles

In the latest interview with News18, the Murder in Mahim actor revealed why he played negative roles in his initial days. He said, "Playing negative characters in the early stages of my career really worked out well for me. When I look back today, I see it as an achievement because my characters are still alive in my audiences’ hearts, and they are still being talked about after three decades. At a time when protagonists were the main focus of movies, audiences showered equal love for a villain. Yeh meri bahut badi upalabdhi (achievement) aur blessing hai.”

About Murder in Mahim

The show explores a chilling murder mystery and the underbelly of Mumbai, highlighting the reconciliation of a lost friendship between Peter (Ashutosh Rana) and Jende (Vijay Raaz). Adapted from a critically acclaimed book by author Jerry Pinto, the gripping series is helmed by Raj Acharya and created by Tipping Point Films and Jigsaw Pictures. It also stars Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shivaji Satam in pivotal roles.

Check out the trailer here:

Ashutosh Rana talks about Murder in Mahim

Talking about his role in Murder In Mahim, Ashutosh Rana shared with us, "When it’s about complex roles, I’m the most excited. Peter is one such character. Peter’s inner struggle amid the complexities of the murder investigation allowed me to add depth to the character. It is not just a profound murder mystery; it’s layered with so many significant plots that mirror the social stigmas around caste, gender, and sexuality with rare sensitivity. That’s the beauty of this show.”

Murder in Mahim is all set to release on May 10, 2024, on JioCinema Premium.

