Met Gala 2024: Internet can't get enough of Uorfi Javed's solar-system outfit after Amelia Gray Hamlin dons similar dress

Social media is buzzing with updates about the biggest festival of fashion Met Gala 2024 as it recently concluded at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. From Alia Bhatt to Doja Cat, this year's Met Gala was star-studded like every year showcasing the theme-based outfits. Amidst this, model Amelia Gray Hamlin's outfit for the fashion event drew a comparison with social media sensation Uorfi Javed.

Internet was quick enough to point out that Amelia Gray Hamlin's light-up dress is quite similar to Uorfi Javed's solar-system outfit.

Netizens react as Amelia Gray Hamlin dons same outfit as Uorfi Javed's solar system dress

Amelia Gray Hamlin made her debut on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2024 wearing a light-up terrarium dress from Jun Takahashi’s sensational spring 2024 show. The dress has a sheer fabric revealing the bundles of roses and delicate butterflies encased within the gown’s structure.

On the other hand, the Internet found Amelia's dress idea similar to Uorfi Javed's solar-system outfit. She wore it during an event. Uorfi made headlines after wearing an unusual terrarium-inspired dress that glowed in the dark and had planets in it.

One X user wrote, "Hey hey #UorfiJaved donned this look before it was a thing, some credits perhaps #MetGala2024 #MetGala"

Another commented, "queen uorfi did it before." A third X user penned, "She copied the dress style idea of our urfi Javed #MetGala2024 | Met Gala 2024"

This year's Met Gala dress code, The Garden of Time, draws inspiration from JG Ballard's 1962 short story of the same name. It perfectly aligns with the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's latest exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

Alia Bhatt looks ethereal at her second Met Gala appearance

Alia Bhatt who made her second Met Gala appearance, took to her Instagram account and shared a series of photos in which she was seen flaunting her saree on the red carpet. She wore a mint green saree and applied dewy makeup and hair styled in a bun decorated with a matha patti.

Sharing the pictures, Alia revealed how she and her team aimed for an Indian interpretation of the Met Gala dress code. She said, “It was a call to the Garden of Time - an ode to art and eternity. Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care, can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own.”

Sabyasachi Mukherjee designed the saree for Alia and in her post's caption she stated, “Nothing embodies tradition and innovation like the saree; in the skilled hands of @sabyasachiofficial, this vision found its fullest expression.”

