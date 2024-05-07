WATCH: Kartik Aaryan ditches Mumbai traffic to travel in Metro; fans impressed with his humble nature

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular actors of the current generation. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor enjoys a massive fan following owing to his relatable and humble persona. On various occasions, he is also seen interacting with his fans on social media.

Now most recently, the actor’s another humble gesture left fans impressed as he beat the heat taking the local metro in Mumbai. The video of the same has also been ruling all over the internet. Check it out.

Kartik Aaryan ditches traffic and travels in Mumbai metro

Today, on May 7, Kartik Aaryan unexpectedly delighted his fans as he connected to them personally. The actor avoided the infamous Mumbai traffic by taking a metro ride instead of a luxury ride. The Chandu Champion star was seen in a black t-shirt paired with simple blue denim jeans and white sneakers. He also opted for a matching black mask.

Keeping a humble aura, the star also interacted with fellow passengers. Delighted by this surprise, ardent fans didn't seize the opportunity to capture the photos with their favorite star. In response, Kartik also obliged them with photographs of beaming bright smiles.

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to the video

Minutes after the video was all over the internet and fans couldn’t stop reacting to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor’s humble gesture. A fan wrote, “mr. guy-next-door spotted in mumbai metro feeling jealous of the crowd around. #KartikAaryan @TheAaryanKartik,” another fan commented “How how coool is this guy yaar!!! Travels in Metro to kill traffic and makes his fans day with selfies - nA koi security - nA koi fuss - INSPIRATIONAL @TheAaryanKartik” while a third fan remarked, “Organic Stardom,” expressed another fan by stating, “When every place you go to .. becomes an unofficial Fan Meet Up”

Kartik Aaryan professional front

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan has an exciting line-up of projects for his fans. Starting off with the highly-awaited biographical drama, Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan. The film will hit the theaters on June 14, 2024. It was just a few days back, the actor had dropped a photo from the dubbing session of the trailer.

In addition to this, he also has the third part of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise in the pipeline. The horror comedy will star Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan in the important roles.

