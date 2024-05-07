During Game 2 of the Denver Nuggets against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2024 NBA playoffs, the Nuggets were getting beaten by the Timberwolves.

Jamal Murray, who was struggling on the court was visibly upset. Frustration with the officiating was brewing on the Nuggets' bench and Murray was being vocal towards the referees throughout the first half.

Late in the first half, with the Timberwolves leading by a major margin, Murray was on the bench. During a live play, with Karl-Anthony Towns of the Timberwolves battling for the ball, Murray discreetly threw a heat pack from the bench area.

The heat pack slid across the court and narrowly avoided Towns' feet as he attempted a layup. The game came to a brief halt as officials scrambled to remove the foreign object. The game resumed after the heat pack was cleared.

A later replay from TNT revealed a crucial detail. Murray stood up at the end of the Denver bench and flung the heat pack in the direction of official Mark Davis.

The referees officiating the game did not notice Murray throwing the heating pad and therefore did not assess him as a technical foul. After the game, the NBA league office reviewed the incident. They acknowledged that Murray's actions violated sportsmanship rules and would have resulted in a technical foul if the referees had witnessed it.

Importantly, the league clarified that Murray wouldn't have been ejected from the game for throwing the heating pad. Since he didn't throw it directly at anyone, it was considered a less severe offense than throwing an object at a player or official.

Jamal Murray also flashed cash signs at referees

The heat pack toss wasn't the only expression of Jamal Murray's frustration. The Nuggets were frustrated with calls made by the referees throughout the Nuggets vs Timberwolves game, and Murray expressed his disapproval controversially.

Early in the second quarter, he allegedly flashed a cash sign gesture at referees by rubbing his thumb and fingers together. FYI, this gesture is often interpreted as the refs are biased or can be influenced by money. The NBA tends to fine players for such gestures.

This incident came just two months after Rudy Gobert of the Timberwolves received a hefty $100,000 fine for making the same gesture toward referees. Surprisingly, Murray avoided a technical foul for the cash sign.

Minnesota Timberwolves Demolished Denver Nuggets, QUITE LITERALLY

The Minnesota Timberwolves won over the Denver Nuggets in game 2 of their Western Conference Semifinals matchup. The final score was 106-80.

The Timberwolves jumped out to an early lead. They controlled the first quarter 28-20. Notably, they shut down Denver's star players Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., who were scoreless in the first quarter.

The strong defense continued throughout the game and it held Denver to just 80 points. While defense was the foundation of the win, the Minnesota Timberwolves also played well offensively against the Denver Nuggets.

This win gives the Timberwolves a commanding 2-0 series lead. The Nuggets will need to make major adjustments if they want to bounce back in Game 3. Game 3 will be played in Minnesota, which gives them a home-court advantage.

When is the Timberwolves vs Nuggets Game 3?

The Timberwolves vs Nuggets Game 3 will be played on Saturday, May 11 at 10:00 PM ET at Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minnesota Timberwolves Advantages: They'll have the energetic Target Center crowd behind them. This can be crucial in close games.

Minnesota Timberwolves Disadvantages: The Nuggets have a core group that's been in the playoffs multiple times. So, the Timberwolves might feel the pressure of the big stage. The reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic is a matchup nightmare. He can score, rebound, and control the Nuggets offense.

Denver Nuggets Advantages: Nikola Jokic's all-around game is a huge advantage. Plus, Coach Malone has a proven track record of success in the playoffs.

Denver Nuggets Disadvantages: The Nuggets haven't been great on the road this season. The hostile Minnesota crowd could disrupt their performance. Also, the rest of the Nuggets haven't been consistent on that end. Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards could exploit any weaknesses.

The key matchups in the Timberwolves vs Nuggets Game 3 are Nikola Jokic vs. Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards vs. Jamal Murray.