UFC Undefeated Fighter Movsar Evloev Criticizes Dana White for Watching NFL Game During Fight

UFC Featherweight undefeated prospect Movsar Evloev is climbing up the ranks slowly; many believe UFC management is holding him back and avoiding giving him a championship shot. Movsar Evloev boasts an impressive professional mixed martial arts record of 18 wins and no losses.

Movsar Evloev competed on the UFC 297 Strickland vs. Du Plessis card. He faced Arnold Allen in a three-round mixed martial arts fight, and Evloev managed to extend his unbeaten streak after judges scored the match in his favor, awarding him a win via unanimous decision.

Movsar Evloev recently appeared on the Badaev Podcast, where he criticized UFC President Dana White and even revealed a shocking incident from his recent fight. Dana White allegedly told him that he was bored with his fighting style and that he was watching an NFL game during his bout.

Evloev said, "Then, for some reason, Dana said that my last fight was not entertaining. Maybe he wanted to motivate me somehow or dampen my championship ambitions a little."

"Then we talked with Dan Lambert after the fight. He said, 'Movsar, I was sitting next to Dana White during your fight, and he was watching American Football.' He had apparently placed a bet somewhere during my fight. I told Dana, 'I'm not here to amuse you; I came here for the belt.' I'll take the belt, and then we'll see."

What's Next For UFC's Featherweight Division

The UFC's featherweight division has witnessed a significant change this year. At UFC 298 in February, reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski returned after getting brutally knocked out at UFC 294 against Islam Makhachev.

Alexander Volkanovski faced undefeated prospect Ilia Topuria at UFC 298. El Matador shocked the world after he managed to knock out The Great in round two, and Topuria was crowned the new UFC Featherweight Champion.

At UFC 300, former featherweight champion Max Holloway stunned fans with his extraordinary performance against Justin Gaethje.

Now, there are two top contenders who are favorites to face the newly crowned king of the featherweight division, Ilia Topuria: former UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski in a rematch, and the newly crowned BMF Champion Max Holloway.

The Blessed is most likely to face Ilia Topuria next, as Alexander Volkanovski needs more time to rest and recover.

