Ranveer Singh wipes off old Instagram posts including his wedding pics with Deepika Padukone; fans in dismay

Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child in September. Fans are excited about the new addition to their family.

Recently, Ranveer was seen clearing his Instagram feed, removing photos that held special memories from his life and career.

Did Ranveer Singh remove his wedding photos from Instagram?

Singh has removed all his posts before 2023 including the ones that featured his wedding with Deepika Padukone. The duo had shared a few carousels on Instagram from their nuptial back in November 2018 which appear to have disappeared now. However, there’s no clarity if Ranveer deleted those pictures, archived them, or is just planning a promotional campaign.

As of now, Ranveer Singh has 133 posts on his feed with the first one from January 2023. The Simmba actor, however, hasn’t removed any other pics with his wife that were posted in the last one year. For the unversed, Deepika had also removed their wedding photos briefly but retained them soon after.

How have fans reacted to Ranveer Singh’s wedding photos vanishing from his feed?

The couple's fans are highly hopeful that all of this shouldn't dim the charm of the couple's upcoming good times. One user wrote, "Relax guys! We all know Ranveer loves Deepika so much. It's only happening on social media. They are human too. Every emotion happens to celebrities too. Respect their personal space during their most precious time. Another one commented, "There's all well between them they just off to baby moon".

Some other fans thought that this was a move to steal the limelight from Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala debut which is currently ruling the internet. A troll commented, “Alia getting all attention. Now husband and wife want some.” Another one added, “They really had to come up with something quick after seeing Alia break the internet, this is so low and so embarrassing.” The third said, “Just a campaign to shadow alia's met Gala attention.”

Are Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on their babymoon?

In other news, a picture has leaked of the couple which is being assumed to be from the couple’s ongoing vacation. In the viral snap, Deepika can be seen on an airplane’s stairs in a brown outfit with sunglasses.

Ranveer on the other hand donned an all-white outfit and stood right behind her. Many fans claimed that Deepika’s small baby bump was also noticeable in the picture.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como. The wedding had two ceremonies honoring Deepika’s Konkani and Ranveer’s Sindhi roots. It was earlier this year that the couple announced their pregnancy on February 29.

On the work front

The Chhapaak actress is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again where she is set to play a police officer named Shakti Shetty. She will then be seen in Kalki 2898 AD as Padma alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The movie is currently eyeing a June 27 release this year.

Ranveer on the other hand will also feature in Singham Again where he will reprise his role of Simmba. He will then start filming for his much-awaited film Don 3 directed by Farhan Akhtar and co-starring Kiara Advani.