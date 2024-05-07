Pan-Indian sensation Ram Charan, who has already mesmerized cinema lovers globally with his sensational film RRR, is currently gearing up for another huge surprise for his ardent supporters with renowned filmmakers and their epic films.

4 Ram Charan Upcoming Movies

Game Changer

The political thriller, helmed by director Shankar Shanmugam, has already made enormous buzz after its announcement. In this Ram Charan movie, the actor is supposed to play a double role of father and son which revolves around an IPS officer who later becomes a Chief Minister of the state to confront corrupt politicians and other big shots from the world of politics.

Earlier, the project was tentatively titled RC15, and on the occasion of Ram Charan's 38th birthday, the makers of the upcoming action thriller unveiled its title as Game Changer. As per earlier reports, the film is said to be shot in Telugu, and Tamil simultaneously.

Apart from Ram Charan, the film features Kiara Advani, S J Suryah, Anjali, Nassar, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Naveen Chandra, and Vaibhav Reddy in pivotal roles. Game Changer marks Ram-Charan and Kiara Advani’s first collaboration. The project has been bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and the screenplay has been written by renowned director Karthik Subbaraj. As per reports, Game Changer will be released in the second half of 2024.

Ram Charan's RC 16

Ram Charan collaborates with Uppena fame director Buchi Babu Sana on a tentatively titled project RC16. The project is said to be a sports drama featuring Ram Charan in his completely different avatar. The project will also feature Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor who will supposedly play the role of Ram Charan's love interest in the film.

The drama flick will also feature Kannada superstar Dr. Shivarajkumar in a special role. As per reports, the film is said to be shot on a grand scale that will astonish cinema lovers and critics as well.

The music of the action entertainer has been done by AR Rahman and bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni, Venkata Satish Kilaru, and Sukumar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Vriddhi Cinemas, and Sukumar Writings in a joint venture. As per speculations, the film may be released by the end of 2024 or at the beginning of 2025.

Check out RC 16 Pooja ceremony video

RC 17

Ram Charan's new movie list also includes his other grand collaboration with director Sukumar on their next project which has been tentatively titled RC17. On the auspicious occasion of Holi the official makers of RC17 took to their social media platform Instagram and shared a picture of Ram Charan and director Sukumar as they greeted each other on Holi.

The makers also wrote a caption that read, "Mighty forces reunite for an earth-shattering magnum opus. Global Star @alwaysramcharan X The Maverick Director @aryasukku X Rockstar @thisisdsp X @mythriofficial X @sukumarwritings = #Raring2Conquer #RC17 is all set to add new colours to the Indian Cinema.”

This will mark Ram Charan's second collaboration with Sukumar after their 2018 blockbuster Rangasthalam. The music for Ram Charan’s 17th film has been helmed by National Award Winner Devi Sri Prasad, and bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Meanwhile, no other information about the project has been disclosed by the makers or actors. According to speculations, the film will be released in the year 2025.

See post for RC 17

RRR 2

After mounting a gigantic masterpiece RRR director SS Rajamouli has decided to make a sequel of the blockbuster entertainer that features Ram Charan, and Jr NTR in an extreme power-packed avatar. During RRR's special screening in Japan Rajamouli spilled some beans about the project and mentioned that he has some ideas about the sequel but he cannot share them at this point.

This gives a clear indication that the dynamic trio will again join forces to give yet another larger-than-life experience to cinema lovers and ardent RRR supporters.

These were Ram Charan's upcoming movies for his die-hard admirers as the actor has always presented him in a versatile form that has now become his unique quality as well.

