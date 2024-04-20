What went wrong between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma? Here's what Ruslaan actor has to say

Aayush Sharma, who is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita, made his film debut in the 2018 romantic drama Loveyatri, which was backed by the superstar himself. His next project was another Salman Khan Films production, Antim: The Final Truth, in which he shared the screen with Salman.

However, his latest action film, Ruslaan, marks the first time since his debut that Aayush has worked with an outside production house. When asked about his decision to work outside Salman's production in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aayush opened up about the reasons behind stepping out of the family's production banner.

Aayush Sharma on stepping away from Salman Khan films

During the conversation, Aayush Sharma clarified that it wasn't the case when asked if there was a fallout between him and Salman Khan leading to his upcoming movie Ruslaan not being produced by the superstar.

He mentioned that Salman Khan Films is like his own home. It's common for actors to work with different production houses. Many actors work within their comfort zones with a specific production house, venture out, and sometimes return. Aayush wanted to explore beyond his comfort zone.

Aayush emphasized that Antim: The Final Truth was a significant opportunity for him that doesn't come easily to everyone. He said, "You don’t get to play such an important role in your second film, in a movie which has Salman. It was not a guest appearance of 5-7 minutes; he was an important character in the film.

Somewhere down the line, the story revolves around my character. This opportunity you don’t get (often), but I got it. I have to be grateful and understand that this is the biggest support I can ever get. Now, the journey has to be mine."

He mentioned that he can't limit himself to working only within the family or in a closed setup because it might hinder his growth. It was a deliberate choice to step out of the family for a while and work outside. He felt it was important for his personal growth, learning, and evolution. He wanted to prove himself and become deserving enough to be called back.

Meanwhile, alongside his film projects, Aayush has also made appearances in music videos Manjha, Pehli Pehli Barish, Chumma Chumma, and Tera Hoke Nachda Phira. His next project, Ruslaan, will be released on April 26.

