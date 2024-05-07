Met Gala 2024: Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky Serve Couple Goals At This Year's Green Carpet; Check Out Their Looks HERE

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky arrived at the 2024 Met Gala in style. The stunning couple turned heads with their elegant and charming appearance on the red carpet. In addition, they were busy promoting their latest movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky made a stunning appearance at the Met Gala 2024 on the green carpet on Monday, May 6.

Chris sported a messy hairstyle and dressed in a classic beige suit with a pure white shirt beneath it. He complemented his outfit with a pair of shiny black leather boots, accessorizing with a gold watch and silver rings.

Elsa rocked her long braided hairstyle and wore a nude-colored gown. She complemented it with a custom gold crown on her head, in addition to a pair of basic golden high-heeled shoes.

Furthermore, the Hollywood duo exuded a magical aura at the evening affair's enchanting "Garden Of Time" concept. Prior to sharing a heartfelt kiss, the couple elegantly posed on the verdant carpet, each showcasing their unique charm.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky during Furiosa premiere

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky had a packed schedule as they both attended the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere in Sydney, Australia on Thursday, May 2. The romantic couple were accompanied by their twin sons Sasha and Tristan (10).

According to ABC News, this is not Hemsworth's first premiere-turned-family affair. In 2022, Hemsworth brought Pataky and his children to the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere in Sydney, Australia.

During that film premiere, Hemsworth gave an interview to Entertainment Tonight in the same year. He shared about his twins being involved in his work and having the boys visit the film set.

"I guess it's just normal for them," he said. "They come on set, and they get excited for a couple of minutes, and then they realize it's a pretty boring process."

The couple's boys actually starred in the film, portraying young versions of Thor, while Hemsworth's eldest child, India, had a role as the character of Love, per Entertainment Tonight.

"It's really cool. They really wanted to be in it," he said. "It felt like a one-off fun family experience. I don't want them to now go and be child stars and actors. It was just a special experience we all had. They loved it; they had a great time."

As for India's character, he told Entertainment Tonight, "That was originally supposed to be just a super-quick little moment in the film, and then the character expanded due to the story changing. I said, 'Oh, do you want to do some dialogue in the film?' And she's like, 'Yeah, cool!'"

He said that his daughter "was a pro and loved it."

"But I want her to have a childhood, and I think so does she," he went on. "I said, 'There's plenty of time, sweetie. Go to school, horse ride, have fun, be a kid.' Because once the train moves, it's pretty hard to get off, and you miss a lot of things."

Meanwhile, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is the fifth installment in the Mad Max franchise.

