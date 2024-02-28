Salman Khan pays tribute to his late dogs as he attends best friend Aamir Khan's Laapataa Ladies premiere

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan share a strong bond of friendship. Despite being competitors, both of them have never shied away from praising each other and supporting each other's films. Recently, the Tiger 3 star attended the special premiere of Aamir's latest production Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao.

Salman Khan attends the special premiere of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies

Salman Khan made a stylish entry at the special premiere of Laapataa Ladies as he came to support his best friend Aamir Khan's film as a producer. The superstar looked dapper in his signature blue denim pants that he paired with a plain black t-shirt. Khan layered it up with a checked formal jacket and completed his outfit with black chunky boots. The customized jacket featured his late dogs' pictures printed on the back. It was lovely how the superstar remembered and paid tribute to his dogs.

Both Salman and Aamir hugged each other and were seen having a long chat.

Star-Studded premiere of Laapataa Ladies

The star-studded premiere of Laapataa Ladies was attended by several big stars of Bollywood. Apart from Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Karan Johar, Aanand L Rai, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sharman Joshi, and many others became a part of the event.

As Aamir reunited with his 3 Idiots co-star Sharman, the moment went viral on social media. Also, it was heartening to see Sunny at the premiere who'll be seen in Aamir's next production Lahore 1947.

About Laapataa Ladies

The upcoming film is based on a story by Bipalap Goswami. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Sneha Desai, with extra dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma. Kiran Rao returns as a director after 13 years and has also co-produced it along with Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Jio Studios has presented the film which stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in key roles.

Both Aamir and Kiran have been aggressively promoting the film and now all eyes are on its release. Laapataa Ladies will be released on the big screens on March 1, 2024.

Are you catching it in the cinemas?