Salman Khan Highest Grossing Movies: Bajrangi Bhaijaan tops the list and is one of his most successful films

Salman Khan's Highest Grossing Movies is commonly searched on the internet because box office enthusiasts are generally fascinated to know about the glorious theatrical reign of the actor, especially in the 2010s, where he enjoyed a theatrical run that was second to none.

Salman Khan has been in the movie industry for 35 years now and in every decade, he has graced his viewers with memorable films. While film enthusiasts wait for Sikandar and the tentatively titled The Bull, here's a look at Salman Khan's highest grossing movies.

Salman Khan's Highest Grossing Movies

Bajrangi Bhaijaan:

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is perhaps Salman Khan's most loved film for most viewers. It is that rare film that won unanimous critical acclaim and also became one of the highest grossing Indian films of all time. In its lifetime, the Kabir Khan directed drama film grossed around Rs 867 crores, including China collections of over USD 40 million.

Around 3.5 crore viewers thronged to theatres to watch Pawan and Munni, and this is when Baahubali 1: The Beginning was enjoying a triumphant run in the country. It was the actor's 7th blockbuster in 2010s decade, and he went on to deliver two more blockbusters after that, to end with a total of 9 blockbusters in 10 years, the highest in modern era among Hindi actors.

Sultan:

Salman Khan was in the form of his life when Sultan released. Every film that he was in, proved to be a major theatrical success. Sultan is special because it broke the weekend and extended weekend record for Hindi films and went on to nett Rs 300 crores in India. It was the actor's second Rs 300 crore grosser after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and he followed it up by Tiger Zinda Hai the very next year.

Sultan amassed 30 million dollars internationally but unlike Bajrangi Bhaijaan, it failed to break out in the Middle Kingdom. The actioner directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-starring Anushka Sharma, ended with a worldwide gross of Rs 613 crores.

Tiger Zinda Hai:

Salman Khan's Eid release Tubelight did not find much love from audiences but that didn't deter audiences from flocking to the theatres to watch Tiger Zinda Hai. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-starring Katrina Kaif, the second installment of the Tiger franchise, ended up packing a solid worldwide gross of Rs 566 crores.

While it is Salman Khan's highest Indian grosser till date, its international performance was seen as slightly underwhelming, as it netted just over 20 million dollars, unlike Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan that had much higher collections internationally, despite lower India collections. Regardless, it continues to be the highest grossing film from the Tiger franchise.

Tiger 3:

Salman Khan had delivered one of his worst Eids with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan not managing to do anything substantial at the box office. That did not stop Tiger 3 from taking a bumper start at the box office, just a few months later, in Diwali. The movie was the quickest among Salman Khan films to nett Rs 100 crores but it slowed down after the holiday period because of mixed word of mouth. It ended up netting around Rs 260 crores in India and Rs 440 crores worldwide.

Tiger 3 was the second highest grossing Tiger film but in terms of theatre admits, they were the lowest in the trilogy. Regardless, it showed that Salman Khan is still a force to reckon at the box office, who can secure hefty initials.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo:

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo saw Salman Khan return as Prem. The movie was a solid hit at the box office despite reviews inclining towards the mixed-negative side. The 2015 Diwali release netted around Rs 195 crores in India and Rs 365 crores worldwide.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo is the living example of Salman Khan saving the day when not much was going in the movie's favour. It pulled 2 crore individuals to theatres with mixed-negative word of mouth.

Following is a list of Salman Khan's Highest Grossing Movies, on the basis of worldwide gross:-

Salman Khan Films Worldwide Gross Collections Bajrangi Bhaijaan Rs 867 crores Sultan Rs 613 crores Tiger Zinda Hai Rs 566 crores Tiger 3 Rs 440 crores Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Rs 365 crores

Upcoming Salman Khan Films:

Salman Khan's next release is Sikandar, that is to be directed by AR Murgadoss. It will release on the occasion of Eid, in 2025. The Bull has been confirmed by director Vishnuvardhan and it may be targetting a 2026 release.

Which among Salman Khan's highest grossing films is your favourite and why?

