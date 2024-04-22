Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has THIS to say on wife Arpita constantly getting trolled for her color, weight

In a recent interview, Aayush Sharma spoke out against those who troll his wife, Arpita Khan Sharma, for her appearance and physique. He expressed pride in her for not letting the negativity affect her.

Aayush highlighted that Arpita lives life on her own terms. Her priorities have changed and she doesn't pay attention to people's opinions or comments about her weight or complexion.

Aayush Sharma says Arpita isn't bothered by people trolling her for her complexion

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Aayush Sharma expressed that Arpita Khan Sharma doesn't seek or value anyone's approval. He remarked, "Her attitude is commendable. People make fun of her color. She says ‘Mujhe bachpan se log kali kali karte aare hai. Mujhe kuch farak nahi padta’ (People have been teasing me since childhood. I don’t care at all). A lot of people give opinions about her color and for her, it is something to be laughed off.”

The actor continued by highlighting that a significant portion of the Indian population has wheatish or dark complexion. He pointed out the hypocrisy of advocating for causes like Black Lives Matter while ridiculing their own people.

He concluded by stating that Arpita is content with her identity, and he is proud of her. He suggested that those who have issues with her complexion or weight are free to look away, as it doesn't affect her happiness or confidence.

Aayush Sharma says that Arpita prefers to avoid being in the limelight

He also mentioned that many people offer their opinions about Arpita's weight. Those close to him know that she spends her entire day with Ahil and Ayat without the help of a nanny or anyone else.

Aayush continued, "Unka obsession ek achi maa banne ka hai. Ek socialite banne ka hai hi nahi. Unhe 10 parties attend karni hi nahi hai. Wo Arpita jo bacchon se pehle party karne mein interested this, wo Arpita badal chuki hai. Use ghar par pane bacchon ko padhana hai, use unka khayal rakhna hai. Wo kehli hai ‘Agar humare bacche nannies ke saath bade ho rahe hai, toh unki parvarish kaise hogi. Toh wo jaha jati hai unko saath lekar jati hai. . Aaj main baith ke yaha apne career, body ka khayal rakh sakta hoon kyuki wo waha mere bacchon ka khayal rakh rahi hai."

(Her obsession is to be a good mother, not to be a socialite. She has no interest in attending ten parties. The Arpita who was interested in partying before having children has changed. Now, she wants to be at home with her children, take care of them, and educate them. She believes, 'If our children are growing up with nannies, how will they be raised properly?' So, wherever she goes, she takes them along. Today, I can sit here and focus on my career and body because she is taking care of our children.)

He further stated that when your main focus is your children, other concerns fade into the background. This is true for him as well. When he's with his kids, he doesn't worry about his hair or his physique. His attention is solely on his children.

The Loveyatri actor also mentioned that people often suggest, 'Why don't you take her to the gym?' He clarified that it's entirely Arpita’s decision, and she prefers to stay out of the spotlight. Therefore, she doesn’t mind going out without wearing makeup.

The couple got married in 2014 and have two children together, son Ahil and daughter Ayat. Aayush is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Ruslaan.

