Sara Ali Khan expresses 'bliss, joy and gratitude' as she celebrates birthday with mom Amrita Singh, her team and underprivileged kids

Sara Ali Khan turned a year older on August 12. Since morning, she has been showered with immense birthday love from her family, B-town well-wishers, and her scores of fans. She also celebrated her big day by cutting multiple cakes with her loved ones. Minutes ago, she expressed gratitude for all the warm love pouring in as she turned 29.

The Kedarnath actress took to her Instagram and dropped multiple glimpses from her birthday celebration. The photo dump opens with Sara Ali Khan sitting on a sofa, dressed in Indian attire, next to a beautifully decorated idol of the lord. In another picture, the birthday girl can be seen accepting a sweet greeting card from a little fan.

Sharing the carousel of images, she penned, “Bliss, Joy & Gratitude. Thank you for all the birthday wishes.”

Take a look:

Her birthday celebration album also showcases her mom, actress Amrita Singh, who was a part of the merriment along with several others. Don’t miss her getting scared by the sparkling candle on her cake.

Soon after she dropped the inside glimpses, her fans took to the comments section and showered her with love. A user wrote, “Happy birthday my love. May you always be happy and may you be blessed with all that you wish for!! Love you” while another wrote, “Manifesting all the best and beautiful for you, forever.”

“Wish You Very Happy Birthday My Dreamgirl @saraalikhan95 Keep Smiling Forever God Bless you,” wrote another user while several others dropped red-heart emojis on the post.

Not just them, Kareena Kapoor Khan also had a special wish for Sara. She shared an image with the Murder Mubarak actress and wrote, “Happy birthday darling, Sara. Sending lots of love and pumpkin sabzi your way.” Soha Ali Khan also shared a sweet reel on her Instagram and wished Sara, “Happy birthday Sara Bia @saraalikhan95!! Hope this year is bright shiny and truly chaka chak for you love you!”

Her bestie Ananya Panday funnily stated, “It's your birthday!!!! Be happy and eat that cake and then some more. @saraalikhan95 love you!!” Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani were other celebs who wished her well.

