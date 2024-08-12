Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: When actress revealed how her fun lie to mom Amrita Singh was exposed by journalist

Sara Ali Khan turned 29 today, August 12. One of the most loving actresses has been receiving warm birthday wishes from fans, family, and friends already on social media. On her special day, here's a fun throwback to when Sara revealed how her one lie to her mother Amrita Singh was exposed by a journalist.

During her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sara Ali Khan shared one of her mischievous deeds. The actress revealed how she once lied to her mother Amrita Singh about her whereabouts but later was exposed because of a journalist.

“Ek baar maine apni mummy ko jhooth bola jo ki nahi bolna chahiye (Once I lied to my mother, which one shouldn’t). You mustn’t lie. Maine mummy ko bola ki main padosi ke ghar hoon lekin main local train leke Elphinstone Road chali gayi (I told my mother that I was going to the neighbor’s house and took the local train to Elphinstone Road),” she said.

When Kapil Sharma asked Sara why she traveled to Elphinstone Road, Sara winked and said that she had gone to meet another friend. However, the next morning, Amrita asked her where she was the previous day and she stuck to her story.

The birthday girl Sara revealed, “Actually unko kisi journalist ne phone kiya tha aur bola, ‘Amrita ji, aapne apni beti ko itni achchi tarah se bring up kiya, she uses local train…’ (some journalist called my mother up and complimented her on how well she brought me up, and how I was taking the local train),” she said.

Kapil continued to ask Sara if that was the last time she lied to Amrita about where she was or what she was doing. The fun-loving actress revealed that she did it many times but the pictures did not get published.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in Murder Mubarak. She will be next seen in Metro...In Dino co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film also stars Konkona Sensharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and others. Metro...In Dino is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu and is expected to be released in 2024.

