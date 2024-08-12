Sara Ali Khan Birthday: Ananya Panday asks bestie to 'eat that cake'; Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and more send love

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular young actresses in Bollywood in recent times. She is celebrating her 29th birthday today, August 12, 2024. While Sara received heartwarming wishes from her family members, she also received a lot of love from the film industry, including actors Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others. Ananya even asked her bestie to ‘eat that cake.’

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram Stories and dropped a stunning picture with Sara Ali Khan on the special occasion of her birthday. In the photograph, the duo was seen sitting inside an eatery. While Ananya relished her dessert with her eyes closed, Sara posed for the camera with a huge piece of cake on her plate.

Ananya wished Sara, stating, “It's your birthday!!!! Be happy and eat that cake and then some more. @saraalikhan95 love you!!”

Vicky Kaushal, Sara’s co-star in the rom-com Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, dropped a cute picture of the birthday girl. He said, “Happy Birthday @saraalikhan95! May you continue to witness the best sunrises, sunsets and full moons in life. Lots of love!”

Ayushmann Khurrana also wished Sara, saying, “Happy b’day Sara.”

Rakul Preet Singh penned a heartfelt note that read, “Happy Birthday, Sara! May your day be filled with laughter, joy, and everything you've been wishing for. Stay your crazy fun self always!”

Jackky Bhagnani wrote, “Happy Birthday @saraalikhan95! Keep reaching for the stars and bringing joy to everyone around you! Here's to a great & successful year ahead!”

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a sweet wish for Sara Ali Khan on her Stories. She posted a monochrome picture of Sara with Saif Ali Khan and said, “Happy birthday darling Sara. Sending lots of love and pumpkin sabzi your way @saraalikhan95.”

On the work front, Sara starred in the mystery thriller Murder Mubarak and the patriotic film Ae Watan Mere Watan in 2024. Now, she is gearing up for the release of Metro In Dino. The ensemble cast of the Anurag Basu film also includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sensharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, and Anupam Kher.

