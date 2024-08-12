Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘darling’ Sara Ali Khan on her birthday with stunning PIC ft. Saif Ali Khan; ‘Sending lots of love and pumpkin…’

Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her 29th birthday today. While the actress has already been swamped with heartfelt wishes and love, Kareena Kapoor also posted a sweet birthday wish for her with a photograph featuring Saif Ali Khan.

There is no denying that Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor share a great bond. Testifying to it once again, a while back, the Crew actress posted a heartfelt wish on her 29th birthday. Kareena took to her Instagram stories and shared a stunning monochromatic photo of the father-daughter duo, Saif Ali Khan and Sara.

In the photo, the duo is seen standing against each other while they look towards the camera. The duo twinned in black blazers over white t-shirts radiating formal elegance. "Happy birthday darling Sara (Accompanied by a red-heart emoji) Sending lots of love and pumpkin sabzi your way followed by two red-hearts and a rainbow emoji @saraalikhan95," she wrote alongside.

In addition to this, the doting aunt, Saba Pataudi also posted a Then Vs Now photo of the Atrangi Re actress. The first photo was a super cute childhood photo of Sara while the grown-up Sara looked gorgeous in a Pink dress.

Take a look

"My poser…(Accompanied by a sparkling heart emoji)Wishing you the happiest day….May you dream big, Achieve more….And with lots of love luck n smiles, Keep Shining like a star! Lots of Love by Darling niece! My first munchkin (Accompanied by a sparkling heart emoji)"

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife, Amrita Singh. She also has a brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The birthday girl made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath. Ever since then she has been a part of several remarkable films.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, Pankaj Tripathi and more in the key roles. The film is poised to release on November 29, 2024.

Kareena, on the other hand will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The multi-starrer film will also star Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in the key roles. The highly-anticipated film will release on the special occasion of Diwali 2024.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan says Aryan Khan looked like Jackie Chan when he was born: ‘I trained him in taekwondo assuming…’