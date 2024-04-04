Shaan talks about his song with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki that was dropped: ‘I was really counting on that’

Shaan’s melodious and romantic voice has often comforted music lovers over the years. While he has lent his soulful voice to several biggies in B-town, working with Shah Rukh Khan and doing playback for him still means the world to him. In a recent interview, the acclaimed singer expressed his disappointment in not being able to work with King Khan in Dunki. Read on to know what he said!

Shaan opens up about losing the opportunity to work with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

When Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki was being promoted before its release, several news reports suggested that Shaan would be collaborating with the actor for the song Durr Kahi Durr in the movie. Sadly, that specific song was edited from the film. It obviously made the singer sad and disappointed. During an interview with Galatta India, he addressed the issue.

When asked if he felt disappointed or hurt by the removal of the song, the singer who sang Bolo Na with Shreya Ghoshal for 12th Fail said, “At this point in my career, that song would have meant the sun and the moon for me.”

He added that singing again for Shah Rukh Khan after Om Shanti Om would have been brilliant. “I was looking forward to that. The song was a beautiful duet with Shreya Ghoshal, it had great potential, it worked not just as a film song but had that Hawayein Hawayein vala feeling,” he shared adding that he was counting on it.

In December 2023, after the song was axed, Shaan took to X (formerly Twitter) and explained why the song did not make it to the final cut of Dunki.

His tweet read, “Earlier, Shaan had taken to X to explain the reason behind the song not making it to the final cut of Dunki. He wrote, “I just want to clear the air about why my song was not part of the film .. the song, a beautiful breezy duet (with @shreyaghoshal) “Durr kahi Durr” was recorded and also picturized in Kashmir .. but on the edit table .. it was RajuHirani’s call to drop the song .. (after a lot of contemplation.. ) He was very transparent about it with me.. and I really appreciate that.. and I fully understand that the film is top priority. Hopefully, You will get to hear the song in his future project .. but not in Dunki.”

Shaan talks about singing for Ponniyin Selvan: I with A.R. Rahman

During the same interview, the singer shared that when he got an offer from composer A.R. Rahman to sing the song Rakshas Mama Re in the Tamil language film Ponniyin Selvan: I, he got excited. Sharing the most complex music of his career, he stated, “It was like a play, like a shouty rap song, and I was thinking, ‘Why has he called me? I have a soft voice.’ Then I messaged him and said, ‘Sir, I can’t do more than this.’ He casually said, ‘Do it, it is possible.’ That was a challenge. It was very difficult.”

On the work front, Shaan has a couple of unreleased songs lined up. He will lend his voice in upcoming films like Operation Valentine, Zehan, and many others.

