EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Shaan worked as sales boy, was supposed to sing Munni Badnaam Hui from Salman Khan’s Dabangg?

Today, we know Shaan as an accomplished playback singer, performer, music composer, actor, and also a jolly TV host. He has sung more than 3000 songs and won several awards in his career spanning decades. But did you know that he started working by doing odd jobs like selling clothes at a boutique? In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the music maestro goes back in time and recalls how he transformed his passion for music into a successful profession.

Shaan talks about working in a boutique as a salesboy

The moment we hear the name of Indian singer Shaan, we are reminded of some of his memorable tracks like Woh Pehli Baar, Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe, Chaar Kadam, Chhote Chhote Tamashe, and many more. While in a chat with us, the artist revealed taking on odd jobs to make ends meet. He said, “Talking about odd jobs, yes, I worked at a boutique. In fact, a friend of mine who has come down here, we both used to be at that place as sales boys. I have given tuitions, I have sold cable points, I have even taken up a job of writing books on computers that I have no clue about.”

He further stated that his quest with singing also started with doing small jobs. “Singing started with an odd job also. Jahan se bhi kuch paise mil jae, kuch iss tarah ka he attitude that uss waqt life me. (At that point in life, my attitude was to earn money from wherever possible.)”

Watch the interview below:

Amidst all this, he would also sing jingles that would help him to make good money. “So, beech beech me, because bachpan se he jingles gaata rehta tha, toh kabhi vo bhi offer aa jaate they toh Rs 200-300 vahan se bhi mil jaatey they to sing jingles and stuff like that. (Among all this, I would also get some offers, as since childhood I would sing jingles. So, I was able to earn Rs 200-300 by doing that),” he stated with a smile.

One thing led to the other and the next thing he knew people started taking him seriously as a singer. “And I figured that abhi isko seriously le leta hu. So, I never learned music but then the offer started coming and I decided that let’s take it up,” he said adding that no one took him seriously but that’s how life has been.

Shaan reveals he was supposed to sing Munni Badnaam Hui from Salman Khan’s Dabangg

Further on, he was asked if he ever regretted missing out on a song that later became a super hit. After thinking for a while, he shared, “If you have missed out on a song you will never know,” he joked.

Shaan further stated that there was a song that he had sung and then he went to the US. “The song is more popular for Mamta Sharma (Munni Badnaam Hui). But some words were changed in that and by the time I got a call from Lalit Ji (musician Lalit Pandit) I was in the US. But I am glad. So, they went on with Aishwarya Nigam. He had sung the scratch part that I was supposed to sing but that stayed in the song. So, like these there are some songs,” he shared adding that he doesn’t have any regrets and is happy with whatever opportunities he got.

