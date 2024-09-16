Shah Rukh Khan offered a chair to Chetan Bhagat’s mother on Om Shanti Om sets, recalls author: ‘Nobody on the set…’

Shah Rukh Khan has been entertaining the audience for more than three decades in Hindi cinema. Apart from his illustrious career in Bollywood, SRK is known for his witty sense of humor, charming looks, and articulated thoughts. King Khan also enjoys fan-following for how he respects women of all ages. Do you know that Shah Rukh Khan offered a chair to author Chetan Bhagat’s mother on Om Shanti Om sets when no one else thought of it?

During the recent India Today Mind Rocks Youth Summit 2024, Chetan Bhagat recalled an experience of visiting the sets of Om Shanti Om with his aging mother. Chetan remembered his initial days by saying that he wasn't popular back then.

"My mother was there. She wanted to see the shooting. I took her and she was standing there. The shot got over and he (Shah Rukh Khan) saw that my mother is older, he went, and nobody on the set thought of it and he picked up a chair for my mother. So how can I not like that level of person?" the Five Point Someone author shared.

Chetan was asked to mention the actor that he admires the most in the Indian film industry at the event. He was given options like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan. Chetan praised Shah Rukh Khan saying that he is a "little biased" towards the superstar as the writer has interacted with him the most. The 2 States author shared that while all of them are good actors, King Khan is also "good as a human being".

Chetan Bhagat, who hasn't worked with Shah Rukh Khan yet, also spoke about meeting the superstar at his mansion, Mannat, for some work. Chetan reminisced that while the 50-year-old author has visited other actors with whom he has collaborated for movies, Shah Rukh is the "only" superstar who "walked out of his house" to see him off to his car. The author further praised him by saying that King Khan has good "manners".

Chetan has authored famous novels like Five Point Someone, 2 States, The 3 Mistakes of My Life, and One Night at the Call Center. 3 Idiots was based on Five Point Someone. 2 States was adapted into a movie of the same name. The other two novels were adapted as Kai Po Che and Hello respectively.

