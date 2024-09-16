Shah Rukh Khan used to ‘work with love’, reveals Kirron Kher; says THIS about her ‘wonderful’ Om Shanti Om co-star

Veteran actress and politician Kirron Kher, known for her impressive film career, has starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in major hits like Devdas and Om Shanti Om. Recently, she praised SRK, describing him as a 'wonderful co-star' and said, “He used to work with love.” Reflecting on Om Shanti Om, she mentioned, “Itna maza aaya voh film karke."

At the News18 She Shakti 2024 event, Kirron Kher reflected on her experience working with Shah Rukh Khan on the 2007 film Om Shanti Om. She described the process as highly enjoyable, noting that the entire set was engaging and that Shah Rukh was a fantastic co-star who worked with great dedication and affection. She said, “Itna maza aaya voh film karke (working on that film was a lot of fun). The whole set was so interesting. Shah Rukh was a wonderful co-star to work with. He used to work with love.”

She also discussed her role in Devdas, explaining that she couldn’t refuse Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film because the role was exceptional. She also couldn’t turn down opportunities from close friends like Yash Chopra and Farah Khan. Kirron Kher mentioned that after working on one commercial film, she felt compelled to participate in others as well. She enjoyed her collaborations with Karan Johar and found the experience a lot of fun. “I enjoyed working on those films. I enjoyed working with Karan Johar. It was a lot of fun,” the veteran actress said.

Kirron Kher shared her reasons for taking a break from acting after the birth of her son Sikandar. She emphasized the challenges of balancing a demanding film career with childcare responsibilities. She explained that acting requires total dedication, and missing shoots due to personal reasons could lead to substantial financial losses for producers. She noted the difficulty of managing work and family, highlighting the all-consuming nature of the profession.

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher recently marked their 39th wedding anniversary. Anupam shared a heartfelt video compilation of their old photographs on social media to celebrate. He explained that using these vintage images was a natural part of a long-lasting marriage, where familiar photos reflect enduring emotions. Anupam humorously noted that they needed to update their photo collection, as he had reposted the same ones for years. He expressed his deep love and wished Kirron a long and healthy life, hoping she remains as vibrant and genuine as ever.

