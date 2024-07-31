Shah Rukh Khan has 'got a tremendous amount of depth', says Om Shanti Om co-star Arjun Rampal: 'He has seen a lot in life'

Arjun Rampal, who was last seen in the film, Crakk alongside Vidyut Jammwal earlier this year, has been in the industry for more than two decades. His antagonist performance in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film, Om Shanti Om, is still cherished by the audience.

Arjun, who shares a great bond with Shah Rukh, recently praised the superstar and recalled his first meeting with him.

Shah Rukh Khan is brilliant, says Arjun Rampal

During the latest podcast on The Ranveer Show, Arjun Rampal was asked to comment on his brotherhood with Shah Rukh Khan and how they both are deep conversationalists.

The Om Shanti Om actor shared that SRK has a "tremendous amount of depth".

"He has seen a lot in life too. He has made a tremendous amount of sacrifices. He is brilliant in a kind of way that he can foresee things. His foresight is incredible," Arjun said.

Calling King Khan "extremely hardworking", the actor expressed, "What you can take from him is a little bit of everything, good qualities, how he conducts himself and his good habits."

The Housefull actor added that Shah Rukh converts great habits and imbibes them into his personality.

Arjun Rampal's first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan was a quick one

In the same podcast, Arjun Rampal was quizzed about how he met Shah Rukh Khan. Arjun revealed that he met SRK through his former wife, model Mehr Jesia. Mehr was a good friend of Shah Rukh's wife, Gauri Khan.

Talking about their first meeting, the Rock On actor said that they bumped into each other and exchanged greetings.

For the uninitiated, Arjun, who played the role of Mukesh Mehra in Om Shanti Om, heard its script in Shah Rukh Khan's bathroom. It happened during SRK's New Year's Eve party at his mansion.

Arjun Rampal's work front

Arjun Rampal is best known for movies like Om Shanti Om, Dil Ka Rishta, Don, Aankhen, Housefull, Roy, Rajneeti, I See You, Satyagraha, Rock On and Rock On 2.

Arjun now has The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, Nastik, 3 Monkeys, and Dhurandhar in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Aditya Dhar's next alongside Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and others.

