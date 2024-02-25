Shah Rukh Khan reacts to John Cena's VIRAL version of Bholi Si Surat song; 'Gonna send you my latest songs'

It was just a few days back that a video on the internet had gone viral featuring wrestler John Cena singing Shah Rukh Khan’s hit song Bholi Si Surat from the movie Dil To Pagal Hai. In the video, Gurv Sihra of the wrestling tag team The Bollywood Boyz was seen teaching John Cena the song while the celebrated wrestler diligently repeated the lines after him. Now, days after the video finally reached the superstar who not only loved it but also had a heart-warming reaction to it.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to John Cena singing Bholi Si Surat

On February 25, Shah Rukh Khan took to his X (formerly Twitter) and re-tweeted the viral video of John Cena singing Bholi Si Surat in the gym. The video which was posted by Gurv Sihra a few days back during the gym session with John Cena begins with him introducing the wrestler as a “pretty big Shah Rukh Khan fan."

To which John Cena responds, "You never know what you can learn when you choose the path of growth. Here we are in the gym; so we are trying to grow but there are tons of paths of growth and I’m gonna try my best to learn a song."

Days after the video finally reached the celebrated superstar Shah Rukh Khan who reacted to the video who expressed his delight by stating, “Thank u both…. Love it and love u @JohnCena , I’m gonna send u my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of u again!!! Ha ha”

Take a look:

In addition to this, several fans also couldn’t stop showering their love and adoration on the post. A fan wrote, “Fan h Duniya Dewwani aapki sir,” another fan commented, “Legend for a reason” while a third fan wrote, “Wow wow.” Several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

One of the classics of Shah Rukh Khan, Dil To Pagal Hai is a musical romance film that was made under the creative direction of maestro filmmaker Yash Chopra. The film released in 1997 starred Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki which co-starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and Vikram Kochhar amongst others.

