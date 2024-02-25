WATCH: Foreigner fan playing Shah Rukh Khan’s song Kal Ho Naa Ho during IND vs ENG match is winning hearts on the Internet

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood. In a long illustrious career, he has delivered several super hit and iconic films which continue to live in the audience’s heart. His mammoth amount of fandom transcends all the borders and boundaries. In a recent instance, an international fan stirred the internet as he blew the trumpet on King Khan’s celebrated film, Kal Ho Naa Ho during the India vs England match in Rajkot.

Shah Rukh Khan's international fan plays Kal Ho Naa Ho during India vs England match

It won’t be wrong to say that Bollywood and cricket are the most celebrated realms of the country, globally. During a recent India Vs England test match in Rajkot, a Shah Rukh Khan fan expressed his love for King Khan and won the internet by blowing the trumpet on his most celebrated film’s title track, Kal Ho Naa Ho.

The video which has been going viral on the internet features several foreigners enjoying and grooving to the melody, as they say, music knows no boundaries. Several people sitting in the stadium are also seen recording the talented man on their phones.

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan's switch from television to films

Shah Rukh Khan started off his career in television and steadily moved to films. in a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan, his close friend and actor Vivek Vaswani spoke about the Pathaan actor’s decision. He recalled, how SRK returned to Mumbai in 1991 after his mom's demise to fulfill her dream.

Advertisement

"One day, he came and said, 'I want to do films'. I said, 'But tumko film karni hi nahi the bas TV karna tha (You only wished to do television). But he said ki mujhe ye film because meri maa ka sapna hai that I become a superstar)," Vivek shared.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan had a massive year with three successful films, Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. The films turned out to be top-grossers with Pathaan and Jawan creating new records at the box office.

Furthermore, he will be next seen in Pathaan 2, which will be the 8th film of YRF Spy Universe. After Pathaan 2, he'll be seen in Tiger vs Pathaan, which will see him clashing with Salman Khan's Tiger on big screens.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor-Vicky Kaushal’s bromance at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday bash grabs attention