Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS future plan after 'living his dream' of working in actioners like Pathaan and Jawan; says, 'I want to do comedy...'

Shah Rukh Khan took a four-year hiatus from work after Aanand L Rai's 2018 directorial venture, Zero, tanked at the box office. The superstar made a comeback with Pathaan in 2023 while reinventing himself as an action hero. He then worked in Atlee's Jawan the same year. SRK recently revealed his future plan after 'living his dream' of working in actioners like Pathaan and Jawan. King Khan shared that he wants to perform comedy roles.

During his latest episode of the podcast Locarno Meets, Shah Rukh Khan opened up about his plan that he wishes to be a part of a comedy film in the future. King Khan expressed that he got to live his dream with Pathaan and Jawan and the superstar is now looking for some 'gentle film'.

"I was really happy that after 30 years of working in the film industry, I got to live my dream of doing an action film. May be after six months, I would like to do comedy, little gentle film," SRK said.

SRK then joked that he has been waiting for someone to write a comedy film and offer it to him.

For the uninitiated, SRK's Pathaan starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Deepika was also featured in Jawan. In addition to SRK and Deepika, Atlee's directorial had Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, and others.

This is to note that Shah Rukh Khan was honored with the Pardo Alla Carriera Award at the Locarno Film Festival for his contribution to Indian cinema in August this year. SRK went to Switzerland to attend the film festival and accepted the honor.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in 2023. He was paired with Taapsee Pannu in the movie. SRK is now gearing up for Sujoy Ghosh's directorial venture, King. The upcoming actioner also stars Shah Rukh's daughter, actress Suhana Khan. Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma will play key roles in it.

Produced by Siddharth Anand, King is eyeing the Eid 2026 release.

SRK has previously experimented with comedy in movies like Baadshah, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and many more.

