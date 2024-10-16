Shah Rukh Khan reveals he wants to play the role of an assassin: ‘I have a new way of playing a bad guy’

Shah Rukh Khan has played a variety of roles in his career, including negative characters. In 2023, he impressed the audience with his action-packed avatar in Pathaan and Jawan as well as with his lighthearted character in Dunki. The superstar recently revealed that he wishes to play the role of an assassin. SRK stated that he has a new way of portraying the bad guy.

In August 2024, Shah Rukh Khan attended the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival. During his time in the city, he graced an episode of the podcast Locarno Meets, which has now been released. The actor was asked if there were any types of roles that he hasn’t been able to do till now and wishes to play in the future.

In response, Shah Rukh shared that he would love to play many roles and characters, but he didn’t know how differently he would be able to play them. He stated, “I am not stereotyped; I am hero type.” SRK continued by saying that he played his roles like a hero, in a larger-than-life way, and he didn’t know how much that would be appreciated.

King Khan expressed his wish of portraying a bad guy again, saying, “Because I think I have a new way of playing a bad guy.” He revealed that he did some action stuff on his wishlist in 2023, and now he wants to play an assassin.

During the conversation, Shah Rukh Khan also revealed his different thought process about acting. He shared that many actors started to believe the character that they were portraying. SRK explained, “Lot of actors talk to me like, ‘This character won't say this’ and I am like you’re the creator of the character.”

The Jawan star believed that this could be the reason his enactment wasn’t ‘pure’ as compared to others. SRK added that he didn’t believe in the character and said that his job was to make the audience believe in it.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to begin the shoot of his next movie King with his daughter Suhana Khan.

