WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan tries to pronounce award name at Locarno Film Festival; ends winning speech with ‘Namaskar and dhanyawaad’

Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood, is not just crazy popular in India but also worldwide. The actor recently jetted off to Switzerland, where he graced the Locarno Film Festival to accept the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism award. SRK charmed the audience as he tried to pronounce the award name on the stage and concluded his winning speech with ‘Namaskar and dhanyawaad.’

On August 10, 2024, Shah Rukh Khan attended the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival, where he was honored with the festival’s career achievement award. Many videos of him taking the stage at the Piazza Grande and accepting the honor have been shared by fans on social media.

In one video, the host was seen teaching King Khan how to pronounce the name of the Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism award. He thanked her and then playfully told Giona A. Nazzaro, Artistic Director, to keep a “shorter name” if they called him next time.

During his winning speech, Shah Rukh Khan expressed gratitude to the audience, saying, “I want to thank you all for welcoming me with such wide arms, wider than the ones I do on screen.” He also said that it felt almost like home in India since the weather was extremely hot in Locarno.

Another special moment in Shah Rukh's speech was when he proudly showcased his Indian roots on the global stage. He ended his speech by expressing, “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart and from India, namaskar and dhanyawaad, and God bless you all.”

The award at the 77th Locarno Film Festival paid tribute to SRK’s remarkable career in Indian cinema, which consists of various films in different genres.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is now looking forward to starting the shooting for his movie King. The action thriller, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, will mark his first collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan. King is jointly produced by Gauri Khan and Siddharth Anand. Abhishek Bachchan is reportedly playing a negative role in the movie.

