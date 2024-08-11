Shah Rukh Khan says he is ‘fooling you all’ with his signature arms out pose, REVEALS how it was invented

Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling the hearts of his admirers with his acting skills. But the King Khan also has a signature pose that makes his fans’ hearts melt. His iconic open arms pose is and will always be a statement move to effortlessly make people go weak on their knees. But do you know how it was invented? In an interview, the actor bared it all.

While talking to the audience during the 77th Locarno Film Festival recently, the actor revealed how senior Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan is behind the pose. He started by stating, “I don’t know. I have no idea.” However, the actor did add that in Indian cinema, in the 90s, actors were supposed to know one of the things and that is ‘dip’.

Shah Rukh Khan stood up on the stage and showcased how the dip, a dance step, is done. The Dunki actor then revealed that he couldn’t do that. “Then I felt very ashamed of myself and all night I kept doing this,” he mentioned.

Then the next morning of the shoot, he met with the choreographer, the late Saroj Khan, and told her that he was ready. But she said that since he can’t do the dip, he can just stand there and put his arms out. But the Jawan star insisted he could do the dance move but she stated that he didn’t need it as it doesn’t look nice on him.

Following her instruction, SRK avoided the dip and put his arms out. He then went to another set and again the dance move was difficult for him to perform. Hence, he suggested to the choreographer that he should do the open arms pose. Since he was putting his arms out frequently, he had to do it more intensely.

“Then I made it scientific,” he stated adding that he started telling people that they have to keep their right leg at a certain angle and pose a certain way. “I am only fooling you all. It’s nothing, it’s just arms out but..” he concluded with a smile.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is gearing up to start shooting for his next movie, King. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the action movie also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

