When Shah Rukh Khan walked up to Rajeev Khandelwal and introduced himself; Showtime actor said 'don't make me feel sh**ty'

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal, who made his Bollywood debut with Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial film, Aamir in 2008, was last seen in the Disney+Hotstar series Showtime earlier this year. He played the role of Armaan Singh, a fictional Bollywood superstar in the 2024 series.

Khandelwal recently opened up about his first interaction with Shah Rukh Khan and how the superstar walked up to him leaving the actor surprised.

Rajeev Khandelwal talks about meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time

During a recent interview with Radio Nasha, Rajeev Khandelwal recalled the time when he met Shah Rukh Khan for the first time. Talking about the meeting, Khandelwal shared that he was sitting while keeping his leg on the table.

"Saamne dekha Shah Rukh and Karan (Johar) aa rahe hain, marine pair niche kiye ki seniors hain (I saw Shah Rukh Khan walking up towards me with Karan Johar. I put my feet down from the table to pay respect to my seniors)," the actor said.

Khandelwal remembered how he looked in other directions and then noticed SRK and Karan approaching him. The actor revealed that both introduced themselves.

Speaking of King Khan, the Table No. 21 actor exclaimed, "Ab aap bhi introduce karoge mere ko (Now, you will introduce yourself to me!) Don't make me feel sh**ty right now."

Referring to them as "honest" individuals, Rajeev Khandelwal recalled that Shah Rukh wished him success in his career. KJo shared that his mother was a "huge fan" of Khandelwal.

Rajeev Khandelwal felt that celebs from the film industry would show him "attitude"

Rajeev Khandelwal met Shah Rukh Khan during a centennial celebration of the then Aviation Minister Praful Patel's father in Maharashtra. Several prominent personalities from the industry were invited to the event.

Khandelwal was the only TV actor in the guest list so he initially declined the offer. However, the Showtime actor visited the celebration as he had to perform there.

Khandelwal recalled that he had performed a wrong step during the event where Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Karan Johar were seated in the audience. The Aamir actor cursed himself and regretted his decision to come.

While the audience responded positively to his performance, the Showtime actor felt that the celebrities from the film industry would show "him attitude". However, after interacting with Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, Rajeev Khandelwal shared that this is why he doesn't feel that the industry is bad.

Rajeev Khandelwal's work front

Rajeev Khandelwal has also worked in movies like Table No. 21, Shaitan, Soundtrack, Pranaam, Court Martial, Salaam Venky, and Bloddy Daddy. Apart from Showtime, his other web series include Haq Se, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, Marzi, Naxalbari, and Miya Biwi Aur Murder.

Before his debut in Bollywood, Khandelwal worked in famous television shows including Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kahiin To Hoga, Left Right Left, and Sacch Ka Saamna. His other shows are Time Bomb 9/11, Deal Ya No Deal, Reporters, Rag Rag Mein Ganga and more.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 2023 film, Dunki. Shah Rukh was paired with Taapsee Pannu in the movie. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial also featured Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance.

SRK is now gearing up for his full-fledged actioner, King. The upcoming Sujoy Ghosh directorial also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

