'Shah Rukh Khan was secure about me doing improvisations', Shreyas Talpade recalls Om Shanti Om days

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular and successful actors in Bollywood. Apart from his superstardom, SRK is also known for his off-screen behavior. In a recent interview, actor Shreyas Talpade opened up about his experience of working with him in Farah Khan's 2007 comedy-drama film Om Shanti Om. He said SRK was very secure on the set.

Shreyas Talpade on SRK

In an interview with News18, Shreyas Talpade spoke about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om. He said, “We had so much fun doing Om Shanti Om, it was unbelievable. Shah Rukh was already a superstar and I was just entering films. I had done just 3-4 films. The way he took care of me and was secure about me doing improvisations and additions, made a lot of difference. That was the reason our chemistry looked the way it did on screen. Even today people remember us as Om and Pappu.”

The actor further said that King Khan has a knack for making people around him comfortable. "My wife also keeps saying that she’d like to see Shah Rukh and me do something crazy together because there was a lot of improvisation in so many scenes. Whether it was us flicking our hair back or speaking like Om Prakash ji, the crazy things we ended up doing, I really miss that", he added. Shreyas further expressed his interest in reuniting with SRK for a project. He said: I would like to team up with him again sometime for a film and do crazy things again."

Advertisement

Shreyas Talpade on changing his life

In December last year, the Golmaal Returns actor suffered a heart attack and luckily survived it. In an interview with The Indian Express, he said that he has now changed his priorities after getting a second chance in life. "Now my priority is my family, my health, and then comes work. So I feel that if you have to be here for a longer time then you have to take it easy", he said.

ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal calls Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om turning point in career: 'I was very uncomfortable doing that'