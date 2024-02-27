Arjun Rampal calls Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om turning point in career: 'I was very uncomfortable doing that'

After his acting debut with multiple movies like Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat in 2001, Arjun Rampal’s filmography boats of several box office hits. But according to the actor, it was Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om that changed the trajectory of his career for good.

Arjun Rampal reveals how Om Shanti Om changed his life

In Farah Khan's helmed masala movie Om Shanti Om, Arjun Rampal played the role of Mukesh Mehra, a charming film producer with evil intentions. The complex layered character helped the actor showcase his prowess as a talented star. His hard work eventually bore fruits and made him win accolades for playing the antagonist. Apart from bringing him to center stage, the 2007 blockbuster also changed the way he looked at himself as an actor.

Talking about the impact that the film had on his life, the Don actor shared, “I would say a turning point would be definitely Om Shanti Om where I was given this negative character to play, and I was very uncomfortable doing that. But I took it on and that's where I always say if you come out of your comfort zone, you'll always find something exciting to do, and it did wonders for me,” he told India Today adding that people started seeing him in a very different way.

Arjun Rampal talks about the film that changed his life

While in a conversation with the said publication, the Raajneeti actor revealed that the first film that changed his life was Moksha. Arjun Rampal divulged that at the time when he signed the film, he was modeling and was pretty famous at that time. “Ashok Mehta (director) came to me and I remember shooting in the Chambal valleys with Manisha Koirala, who is a phenomenal actor. This one scene and I saw the rushes of it, and I just hated myself when I saw it,” he opined.

Advertisement

Stating why he hated himself in the film, Arjun said, “I realized the reason I hated myself was because every time the camera came on, I was performing like a model and not as an actor. So, I decided that I was not going to model again. I officially retired from modeling that day. But that film took six years to get paid, so I was broke for six years. It was a big sacrifice.” Released in 2001, the crime drama film featured Arjun Rampal and Manisha Koirala and was bestowed with two awards at the 48th National Film Awards.

Arjun Rampal says he related to the hardships of his character in Rock On

Opening up about his character in the musical drama film Rock On!! which won him a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor, Rampal said, “Rock On, where I got the role of Joseph Mascarenhas (Joe), who I really, really related to as an artist because of the struggles that I had gone through. The passion you have for something and when you don't get the kind of opportunities or breaks, which was kind of similar to what Joe went through. So, I could put all that emotion into Joe. Then I won a National Award for it.”

As he concluded talking about his career, the actor shared that the fifth film that changed his life was Daddy which he produced. “Raajneeti also, it will be neck-to-neck between the two of them. Both absolutely fantastic characters to play,” he opined.

ALSO READ: Om Shanti Om Cast Then vs Now: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Arjun; what actors are upto after 16 years