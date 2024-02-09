Shahid Kapoor says some actors ‘look the same’ in every movie; reflects on experimenting with looks in films

Shahid Kapoor has been making waves on the internet following his latest release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film debuted in the theaters today. Hands down, the talented lead stars have been busy promoting their films for quite some time now. Their candid revelations also made it to the headlines. Now, in a recent interview, Shahid Kapoor opined that there are several actors who “like to look the same” in every movie because they love themselves so much.

Shahid Kapoor on experimenting with his looks in films

It goes without saying that in a long career span, Shahid Kapoor has craved his niche amongst the most versatile and exceptional actors in the industry. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan, the actor was asked why he takes up roles that experiment with his look despite being so good-looking.

In response to this, the actor stated, “I am an actor. I am here to do what the role requires me to do. Kuch hote hain aise actors jinko apne aap se itna pyaar hota hai ke vo koi bhi character play karein vo vaise hi dikhna pasand karte hain, main unmein se nahin hun. (There are a few actors who love themselves a little too much and no matter what character they play, they like to look the same. I am not one of them).”

He further continued, “I like to change it up magar han definitely agar iss tarah ki film (Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya) hain jahan aap uss tarah ke lag sakte ho toh (I like to change it up but if a movie is like this then) I am happy to do that. Main yahan apni personal shakal aur ye vo ke liye nahin aaya hua hu. Main yahan alag alag scripts aur unn scripts ki kya alag alag demand hai usmein dhalne ke liye aaya hun (I am not here to serve my face. I am here to work on different kinds of scripts and mould myself into the demands of those scripts),” he said by reflecting on Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’s producer Dinesh Vijan’s ‘good-looking guy’ statement.

Shahid Kapoor on the importance of shifting genres

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor also explained the importance of shifting genres, where he opined that heroines tend to jump genres more often because they do more films than actors. He had also stated that one needs to reach a place where he is offered a variety of genres.

“I think you need to get to a place where people offer you more than one genre because a lot of the time people only offer you one genre because that’s where you’ve proved yourself, and they feel that’s the safe zone for them to come and invest in you,” he said.

He further continued, “The first ten years of my career was pretty much breaking that, whether it’s a hit or a flop. I wanted to break the boundaries that I could see were being created around me because I think if you engage with people’s need to put you in a box and if you kind of use that thinking ‘oh right now people are seeing me like this so let me just give them what they want’, in the long term you’re building a huge wall for yourself which you’re going to bang your head against when people either get bored of you or that genre dies out.”

