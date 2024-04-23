10 Rajpal Yadav funny dialogues that never fail to give hearty laughter

Rajpal Yadav, a comedic genius who needs no introduction. Over the years, the Comedy King of Bollywood has delighted audiences with several iconic performances. Owing to Rajpal Yadav funny dialogues and his appealing presence, several films in the comedy genre have turned out to be timeless classics making them a wholesome watch.

From Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s Chhote Pandit to Bagham Bhag’s Gullu and the most loved Bandya in Chup Chupe Ke, Rajpal Yadav dialogues narrated with perfect comic timing have made them fans’ favorite catchphrases.

10 Rajpal Yadav funny dialogues that make him fans’ favorite

1. “Zara mera mukhda dekho, batao kaisa hai mera huliya?”

Among the most Rajpal Yadav funny dialogues, his Chhote Pandit dialogue from the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa has to top the list. The horror-comedy film was directed by Priyadarshan. It featured the comedy king in an unusual avatar with red color smeared all over his body, matching dhoti and incense stick fixed over his ear. As much strange as it looked, it became one of the most iconic characters of Yadav’s career.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

2. “Arey beti Pushpa, kahan jaa rahi ho apne gadhe pe baith kar?”

This Rajpal Yadav dialogue also belongs to the above-mentioned scene from the movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan among others, this has been fans' favorite scene. In the film, it features a candid conversation between Asrani’s Murari and Chhote Pandit.

3. “Raha nahin jaata tadap hi aisi hai”

4. "London ka mausam aur London ki ladkiyan inka koi bharosa nahi hai ... yeh kabhi bhi rang badalte rehte hai”

Take this Rajpal Yadav dialogue as a trigger warning for somebody visiting London for the first time. In this dialogue from Bagham Bhag, being an empathetic friend, Gullu tells this to Govinda’s character Babla as he comments on the weather of the city.

5. “Hum koi mandir ka ghanta hai ki koi bhi aake baja jaata hai”

Another of Priyadarshan’s quintessential films that has given us belly laughs is Hungama. The film is filled with mistaken identities leading to a comedy of errors featuring Rajpal as Raja. In the scene following some confusion, Raja gets thrashed following which he says, “Hum koi mandir ka ghanta hai ki koi bhi aake baja jaata hai”

6. “Jo bhi laa rahi ho do laana”

This Chup Chup Ke dialogue is also quite popular across generations and is used widely in daily life. The 2006 film helmed by the maestro comedic genius Priyadarshan, Chup Chup Ke starred Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Yadav’s role as Bandya remains ever-so-iconic. “Jo bhi laa rahi ho do laana” may be used in different contexts in real life but in the film, the situation was quite aww-worthy.

7. "Mujhe kapde dhona bahut ache se aata hai…main isko bilkul seekha dunga”

Advertisement

Among several celebrated Chup Chup Ke Rajpal Yadav dialogues, this one is enough to give you hysterical laughter. Isn’t it? The scene has been the internet’s favorite too. Truly this scene doesn’t really need an overview for it resonated with everyone. Who knew your positives could also turn negatives against you until this movie?

8. “Main koi botal se nikla hua bhoot hun jo ek ke baad ek kaam dete hi jaa rahe ho?”

Let’s accept had it not been for Chup Chup Ke Rajpal Yadav dialogues, the film wouldn’t have been the same. In the film, when Bandya was overworked, he says what several corporate employees can relate to as he stated, “Main koi botal se nikla hua bhoot hun jo ek ke baad ek kaam dete hi jaa rahe ho?” Isn’t it?

9. “Aap do na, aap do na”

How come this Chup Chup ke dialogue gets even funnier every time we watch the film? If you’re a true Bollywood buff and have seen the film, you ought to know the situation where the language barrier makes the situation a nightmare. “Aap do na, aap do na” dialogue is bound to bring a big smile to your face with a visual of the scene in your subconscious.

10. “Aye kisne ki hai ungli ... kaun hai hamare beech mein Ganguly?”

Rajpal Yadav’s illustrious filmography boasts several remarkable performances. Amongst others, one is Chhota Don from the movie, Partner starring Salman Khan, Govinda, Katrina Kaif, and Lara Dutta in key roles. In the film, as much as Chhota Don tried to sound formidable, he made his character look even funnier. His hilarious comebacks are what fans enjoy the most. “Aye kisne ki hai ungli ... kaun hai hamare beech mein Ganguly?” also deserves a special mention in the list of Rajpal Yadav funny dialogues.

These are some of the Rajpal Yadav dialogues that have contributed largely to the popularity that the comedic genius enjoys. It won’t be wrong to say that he is the uncrowned Comedy King of Bollywood, who fans can never get enough of watching.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 10 Dhamaal dialogues that can make you go ROFL anytime