EXCLUSIVE: Will Kriti Sanon and sister Nupur Sanon collaborate for a film? Here's what Crew actress says

The year started on a successful note for National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon. After enjoying the positive response to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the actress is currently riding high on the success of Crew.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about her plans to join forces with her sister Nupur Sanon in a film. Read on to know what she shared!

Kriti Sanon expresses her desire to work with sister Nupur Sanon

Over the years, Kriti Sanon graduated from being an innocent youngster in the film industry to an ace award-winning star with several hits to her credit. During an exclusive interaction with fans at the Pinkvilla Masterclass, Kriti Sanon was asked if the audience will ever see the Sanon sisters together in any film together.

Responding to it, the Heropanti actress said, “Me and Nupur, that would be great. We have done a lot of ads together actually.”

Watch the interview below:

However, she added that whenever they work together, her sister Nupur Sanon gets a little irritated with her. Revealing the reason behind it, the actress divulged, "I love working with her, she gets annoyed because I come this teacher on set. Like 'Don't do this, do that' and she's like 'Can you please stop being this National Award winner to me, I don't want your advice'."

Having said that, Kriti stated that she would love to work with her. “It depends on a script honestly, which we have to be offered together which we both have to love. So, I think you should put it out to the universe,” she told her admirer.

Kriti Sanon wants to do action and play a gray character

In the exclusive chat with us, the Luka Chuppi actress shared that she would like to be part of an action movie and also expressed the desire to play layered characters.

She said, “Action, I am dying to do which I haven't done yet properly. I would also wanna play a very grey character. Like I think, I always feel something like Gone Girl which is like really grey really edgy not a good girl at all because I think that will be fun, it's away from me as a person totally. Also, I think the gray shade is fun to play because there's so much layers to the character,” the actress added.

On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in Do Patti which she is also co-producing.

